"Hopefully you don't get relegated" - Malaysian PM mocks Manchester United after Red Devils lose friendly vs ASEAN All-Stars team

Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, issued a dire warning to Manchester United after they fell to defeat against ASEAN All Stars at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, May 28. The Red Devils continued their atrocious form from the recently concluded campaign in their preseason, drawing concern from their Malay hosts ahead of the new season.

Taking to his Facebook page after the English side fell to yet another defeat, in front of 72,000 fans on their preseason tour, the Malaysian Prime Minister commented (via Mirror):

"Oh no! Manchester United failed to win a trophy again. Looks like you guys are going to have a 'headache' next season. Hopefully you don't get relegated to the Championship.”

The Red Devils are coming off a season that saw them limp to their worst top-flight finish in half a century as Ruben Amorim’s men finished 15th in the Premier League. The English giants will be keen to find their rhythm during preseason and return to the part of the table their fans are accustomed to seeing them.

Manchester United head coach responds to fans booing side after Red Devils' loss to ASEAN All-stars

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has responded to his side getting booed by fans after their shock friendly loss to ASEAN All-stars during their preseason trip to Malaysia. The English side failed to impress in front of 72,000 fans and fell to a disappointing defeat in a game they were expected to win comfortably.

Discussing the result and the fan reaction after the match, Amorim admitted he felt guilty and conceded his side deserved the reaction they got, saying (via Mirror):

"I feel always guilty. I said that in the last game. I am always guilty of the performance of the team no matter and since I am here in the first day, I am guilty.

"Then the boos from the fans, I think it's something that we need maybe because every game that we lost in the Premier League they were always there (cheering us). So, it's like the way of playing. If they see that it's not working, they will change the way they behave. But I felt then when we finished and we walk away, like every time, the supporters were with us. Let's wait for the next season.”

Manchester United will hope they can bag their first win of the preseason when they face Hong Kong in their next friendly clash on May 30.

