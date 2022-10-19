“Hopefully, he gets that big move” - Gabby Agbonlahor backs Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham to battle it out for Premier League attacker

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor expects Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to battle to secure the signature of Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha.

The Ivorian has consistently been among the best players outside the top six of the Premier League. He was deemed a flop at Manchester United after signing for the Red Devils back in 2013. Despite doing a brilliant job since returning to Crystal Palace, Zaha has not been able to secure a move to another big club.

As per Express Sport, Zaha has never been short of suitors but the Eagles' high asking price has kept him at Selhurst Park. With the forward entering the final year of his deal with Crystal Palace, Agbonlahor has backed him to secure a big move next summer.

The former Aston Villa striker has claimed that the trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham will battle to sign Zaha on a free transfer. He told talkSPORT (via the aforementioned source):

“I don’t think he’s missed the chance now. Last night at the game, I found out that his contract runs out next summer, he can go on a free transfer to a top club. I mean if you are an Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, you’re snapping him up on a three-year contract."

Agbonlahor has also heaped praise on the Ivorian for his hunger, which resulted in Patrick Vieira's side securing a 2-1 win against Villa on Wednesday (October 18) courtesy of Zaha's winner. He added:

“Because last night he was outstanding, even his hunger still. He has been playing in the Premier League for so long now, but he showed a lot of hunger last night."

"There was one part in the second half, where he got the ball and he threw [Daniel] Podence on the floor, then he tackled [Joao] Moutinho and it lifted the crowd. It inspired his team to get the winner. Great player, hopefully, he gets that big move.”

Zaha would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur

Zaha has been impressive this season for Crystal Palace, managing five goals and producing one assist in nine Premier League outings. The Ivorian has everything it takes to succeed if he is able to find himself a big club next summer.

The forward has tons of Premier League experience and is also capable of playing anywhere across the front line. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham would all become significantly stronger by signing the technically gifted attacker next summer.

