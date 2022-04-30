"Hopefully it is going to be a big change" - Juan Mata makes strong prediction about Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

Juan Mata has said that Manchester United's new full-time manager Erik ten Hag will have an exciting time managing the English club at Old Trafford. The Dutchman was recently announced by the Red Devils as their new full-time manager.

Erik ten Hag will leave Ajax after the end of the ongoing season to start his managerial career at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick, who joined as the interim manager on a six-month contract, will leave the place for Dutchman.

The German coaching legend will become the manager of Austria's national team while continuing his consulting role at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have had a terrible season despite spending huge sums of money to bring in the likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The team has crashed out of all possible title-winning contentions and are struggling to grab the fourth position in the table.

The Manchester United board decided to bring in a seasoned coach aiming for the complete overhaul of the team. Fans were thrilled after the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the new manager.

Juan Mata is the first United player to express his thoughts on the new appointment. He did so while speaking to the in-house media at Old Trafford.

Sharing his opinion on the new manager, Mata said:

“Every single game that you play for this club, you can play better or worse, you can have better or worse results. But as a fan, the thing I would like to see is players giving everything and fighting together and representing the club the best we can. But I also think there is an exciting future ahead, with a new era, with a new manager. Hopefully, it is going to be a big change in terms of results and fans will be happy."

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United despite Champions League Qualification failure

According to the Manchester Evening News, Tomasz Kuszczak has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United despite a Champions League Qualification failure.

Ronaldo has dominated the top-tier European club competition over the years. Hence, it is anticipated that he will leave Old Trafford if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the next Champions League.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international scored six goals for the Premier League club in the 2021-22 Champions League season.

