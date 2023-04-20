"Hopefully I can convince him" - Ex-Argentina international sends interesting transfer message to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former Argentina international Diego Valeri has expressed his desire to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi play in the Major League Soccer.

Messi faces an uncertain future at PSG as his contract with them expires at the end of the season. There have been suggestions that the forward is likely to leave as a free agent this summer.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Messi has received an offer worth €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

A return to Barcelona has also been mooted as an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Blaugrana are keen to re-sign Messi, having reluctantly let go of him due to financial constraints in 2021.

Messi could move to the United States as well, with Inter Miami interested in securing his services. The Major League Soccer side are prepared to offer the left-footed maestro an equity stake in the club to convince him to join them, according to The Independent.

Valeri has now said that a transfer to the MLS would be ideal for Messi this summer. The former La Albiceleste attacker added that he hopes to convince the PSG superstar to move to the US.

"The MLS could offer him (Lionel Messi) a life project," Valeri was quoted as saying by TyC Sports. "MLS could offer you a path and something beyond. A life project. Hopefully, I can convince him. The decision will be made by him and his family, regardless of the offer he has."

Valeri spent a significant part of his career in the MLS, playing for the Portland Timbers for nine years.

PSG's Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami would be comparable to David Beckham's LA Galaxy switch, says Diego Valeri

Diego Valeri went on to say that he would be delighted to see Lionel Messi join Inter Miami. He added that the PSG superstar potentially moving to the MLS would be similar to David Beckham joining LA Galaxy in 2007, saying:

"I can't be impartial, I can't be objective about this. I'm totally biased because I want him to be here (in the MLS) tomorrow. Great if he could be playing tomorrow for an MLS club. It seems like it could be in Miami. It would be great. Perhaps the most recent comparable was that of (David) Beckham when he arrived in 2007 and gave the league a different visibility."

Although Valeri is keen to see Lionel Messi in the MLS, the PSG superstar reportedly wants to continue playing in Europe.

