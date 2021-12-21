"Hopefully It goes in the best way" - Javier Mascherano says Lionel Messi doesn't need to prove anything for Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Lionel Messi and Argentina have secured their qualification for the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar next year. Once again, all eyes will be on the superstar playmaker to provide inspiration for his team as they chase down the coveted prize in 2022.

Former Argentina star Javier Mascherano has commented on Lionel Messi's potential participation in the tournament. The 37-year-old has played down the burden of expectation on his ex-colleague by claiming he has nothing to prove to anyone at the competition.

Mascherano paid homage to Leo's incredible achievements over the years as the attacker prepares for what could be his last World Cup experience. Speaking to AS, the 37-year-old said:

"Who knows if it will be his last World Cup? That will be decided by him. Messi has achieved throughout his career, incredible things and he continues to achieve them. He doesn't try to compare himself to anyone, he just goes his way."

Mascherano then proceeded by admitting it's a huge privilege for all Argentines that Lionel Messi will represent them at the World Cup next year. Although the former Barcelona centre-back has tipped his former colleague to succeed in the tournament, he insists Leo doesn't have anything to prove.

He said:

"For the Argentines it is a privilege and honor that he [Messi] can play for us. And above all a security. goes in the best way for him and he can end up being crowned, that's what all Argentines want. But he doesn't have any kind of need to prove anything. If it happens (to win the World Cup), hopefully it will be done for him. No one but him will," he added.

Lionel Messi won the Copa America with Argentina this year

Lionel Messi in the brightest period of his Argentina career

Lionel Messi finally ended his disappointment on the international stage as he led Argentina to claim the Copa America trophy this summer. The playmaker was in a class of his own, finishing with the highest number of goals and assists - as well as being named the best player in the tournament.

Albiceleste are still going strong. They are currently on a 27-game unbeaten run, which stretches across two years. With the way they are going, there's no doubt they stand a decent chance of making history at the World Cup next year.

