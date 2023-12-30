"Hopefully, this is just the start" - Cole Palmer speaks out after starring for Chelsea in 3-2 win over Luton Town

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer shared his thoughts after starring for the Blues, who withstood a late rally from Luton Town to win 3-2 on Saturday, December 30. Chelsea picked up all three points from the Premier League encounter after a clinical performance in front of goal from their attackers, especially Palmer.

Mauricio Pochettino was without summer signing Cole Palmer as his side narrowly defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in midweek. The 21-year-old star was suspended, having picked up five yellow cards but came straight back into the XI for the match against Luton Town.

Cole Palmer delivered a Man of The Match showing on his return though. He was involved in all three goals for his side with two goals and an assist against Luton Town. The former Manchester City forward was unplayable for much of the afternoon as he continued his brilliant start to life as a Chelsea player.

Following the match, the England international spoke with TNT Sports about his performance and revealed that he hopes to have better showings for the side. He also revealed that he is still adapting to playing in London, having spent all his life at Manchester City.

Palmer said via Fabrizio Romano:

“I think, hopefully, this is just the start. I'm trying to adapt to the new life as quick as possible, the new teammates and the city."

“Everything is new to me, and hopefully, I can show more on the pitch as well.”

Chelsea signed Cole Palmer on Deadline Day from Manchester City and has been an instant hit for the Blues. The youngster has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the Premier League this season in only 17 appearances.

Palmer is Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season. He also has more assists than every other one of his teammates bar Conor Gallagher.

Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea edge Luton in thriller

Chelsea were aiming for back-to-back league wins as they faced a Luton side that has looked good in recent weeks. The Blues won the earlier meeting between the sides at Stamford Bridge and were out to complete the double over the newly promoted side.

Cole Palmer needed only 13 minutes to open the scoring, pouncing on a loose pass before rifling one home from the edge of the box. The forward then turned provider for Noni Madueke minutes before half-time, as the England U-21 international made it two goals in two appearances.

Nicolas Jackson did great work to release Palmer for his second of the afternoon in the 70th minute to put the Blues in control. Former Blue Ross Barkley pulled one back for Luton in the 80th minute before Elijah Adebayo scored seven minutes later to set up a nervy finale.

Chelsea held on to claim all three points and give manager Mauricio Pochettino a bit more room to breathe. The Blues will return to action when the league resumes in January with consecutive cup games.