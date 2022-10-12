“Hopefully next I get a goal because it’s been coming” – Chelsea star expresses delight with form under ‘brilliant’ Graham Potter

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has stated that he is enjoying playing under Graham Potter while praising the English tactician.

The Blues are yet to suffer a defeat since Potter's arrival in September. In five matches across all competitions, they have picked up four wins and drawn once. Their superb run of results has seen them enter the top four in the Premier League and jump to the top of their UEFA Champions League group.

Aside from collective improvements, several players who struggled at the start of the campaign have also improved on an individual level. Mount is one of those and has lauded Potter for the effect he has had on the team.

The Englishman told BT Sport (as quoted by SPORTBIBLE):

"I feel good, I'm enjoying it and we're playing well and scoring goals. That's the most important thing."

The Chelsea midfielder has recorded five assists in five matches under the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss and is hoping to score his first goal of the season soon:

"Hopefully next I get a goal because it's been coming, I just haven't finished it off yet, but I'll take the assists."

When asked how it has been to work under Potter, Mount said:

"It's been brilliant. You can see the way we play. We've been attacking, a big threat going forward. Solid at the back and built from the back. We're going in the right direction, hopefully that continues."

Chelsea continue impressive start to life under Graham Potter with win away to AC Milan

Mason Mount's comments on life under Graham Potter came in the aftermath of Chelsea's 2-0 win against AC Milan.

The two teams met on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro on Tuesday (October 11). Both teams needed a win to keep their hopes of finishing at the top of Group E. The Blues notably beat the Rossoneri 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week.

Chelsea looked the better team at the start and were handed a massive boost when Milan defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute. Tomori, who previously played for the Blues, dragged Mount back inside the area and was promptly shown the red card by the referee.

Jorginho stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Ciprian Tatarusanu the wrong way to make it 1-0.

Potter's side laid down another marker in the 34th minute as some intricate one-touch passing saw Mount find Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inside the box. The Gabonese forward hit a first-time effort that beat Tatarusanu to make it 2-0.

Chelsea created quite a few more opportunities across both halves while limiting AC Milan's attack to pick up their fourth win on the bounce. They are now top of Group E in the Champions League with seven points from four matches, having been bottom after their opening two games.

Poll : 0 votes