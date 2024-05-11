"Hopefully next season will be better" - John Terry sends strong message to Chelsea owners as he comments on Mauricio Pochettino's future

John Terry has urged the new Chelsea owners to keep Mauricio Pochettino as the manager next season. He believes that the Argentine has done well this season and is slowly getting things in the right direction.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Terry claimed that the task in Pochettino's hands was too big and he has done well to adapt. He added that the manager is turning things around at the right time, saying:

“I think Poch has done well. It was always going to be difficult right from the outset - we were a very young group of players from the outset. There were a lot of signings and a big clearcut in the summer of not only players but staff as well. There was a big turnaround and obviously Poch is new in the door. I have seen him work, I love the way he works, I love the way he is with the players. He certainly needs a bit of time."

He added:

"And I think we have seen that in the last couple of weeks, the better performances we have seen, the players growing into their roles and feeling like they belong at Chelsea as well. That is also going to take time and I just think we need to be patient. I think every club needs stability. We have been very lucky at Chelsea.

"For 20 years we have had success year after year after year. We have got a young squad and we look like we have got some really good players at the moment that can grow into their roles. Hopefully next season will be better.”

Pochettino has a year left on his contract but reports suggest the club are looking at other managers. They were linked with Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim, while Roberto De Zerbi rumors are still going around.

Mauricio Pchettino unsure about Chelsea future

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that his future at Chelsea will be decided soon. He stated that the owners are to make a decision next week when the season ends.

However, he has put his future in the balance by saying that he could walk if there is a disagreement. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager hinted that there need to be a few changes at the club in his recent press conference.

Chelsea have always insisted that they would review the manager's progress at the end of the season.