"Hopefully, one day I can play in it" - Manchester United target Declan Rice expresses desire to play in the Champions League

Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice has revealed his desire to play in the Champions League. The West Ham United captain is one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in the world.

Rice's comments to Standard Sport about his desire to be part of the Champions League could well be a hint about where his future lies in the coming season.

Declan Rice has once again impressed fans and experts with his performance in midfield for the Hammers. As a result, the 23-year-old recently won the LFA Premier League Player of the Year 2022 award.

After winning the award, Rice opened up about one of his biggest aims, which was to play in the Champions League. Rice stated:

"It is as urgent as possible. I feel like, not only for me, that’s for every young player as well. We are really close with West Ham at the minute and last season it was gutting to lose out on it but we are pushing. We’ll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well."

The England international has become a vital player for his club and country over the years. The 23-year-old has established himself as a world-class player during his stint with West Ham United.

The Hammers signed the young midfielder when he was released by his childhood club, Chelsea, in 2013. Rice was just 14-years-old when he joined West Ham's youth team before making his debut for the club in 2016.

Declan Rice has made 179 appearances for the Hammers, with nine goals and as many assists to his name.

After consistently performing well over the past few seasons, Rice has attracted interest from some of the bigwigs of the Premier League. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be very interested in signing the player in the summer.

United, who desperately need a world-class defensive midfielder, view Rice as the perfect player to sign. The interest from Chelsea is also solid. The fact that the London club is Rice's childhood team could tempt him to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Will Manchester United be part of the Champions League next season?

Manchester United's chances of getting into the Champions League for next season look very dim at the moment. The Red Devils are currently 4th in the Premier League table.

However, the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal, who are just behind them, have more than one game in hand. This makes it very difficult for United to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Moreover, Manchester United's upcoming fixtures won't do them any favors as they are set to face the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool in the PL.

The Red Devils will need some luck on their side to pull off a top-four finish this season. United could also secure a place in the Champions League for next season by winning this year's UCL.

The Red Devils recently secured a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie. United will now look to defeat Atletico in the second leg at Old Trafford and move to the next stage of the competition.

