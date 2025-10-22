  • home icon
  "Hopefully, this will allow him to get more minutes" - Gael Clichy wants Arsenal 'super talent' to play more often after his showing in UCL win

"Hopefully, this will allow him to get more minutes" - Gael Clichy wants Arsenal 'super talent' to play more often after his showing in UCL win

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Oct 22, 2025 10:24 GMT
Manchester City v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 - Source: Getty
Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has called for Myles Lewis-Skelly to receive more game time in matches to come. The young English left-back started in the Gunners' 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, October 21.

He certainly impressed and even assisted his team's second, running through the heart of midfield and laying it off for Gabriel Martinelli. Speaking on Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of the game, Clichy said (via The Boot Room):

“We discussed about the choice of Mikel [Arteta] putting [Myles] Lewis-Skelly or putting [Riccardo] Calafiori in."
“And I think that’s the reason because he gives you a different option. He gives you the wide option. Like Theo [Walcott] said, I think you know the first part of the goal is unbelievable, but the final pass is probably the hardest weight of that pass. Beautiful. And hopefully, this will allow him to get more minutes, he’s a super talent.”
So far this season, Lewis-Skelly's Italian teammate Riccardo Calafiori has got the nod ahead of him in Premier League matches. The 19-year-old has yet to start a game for the Gunners in the English top-flight.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed his breakthrough season last year, where he occupied the left-back space due to recurring injuries to Calafiori. To date, he's made 47 senior appearances for Arsenal across competitions, bagging a goal and four assists.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Vikrot Gyokeres brace in Arsenal v Atletico Madrid

Viktor Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres

There may have been a few worried fans with Viktor Gyokeres failing to find the net regularly since his move from Sporting in the summer. However, the Sweden international may have put some of those concerns to bed by netting twice against Atletico Madrid.

He also received praise from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who believes that the number nine makes the Gunners a much better team. Speaking after this clash, the Spaniard said (via BBC Sport):

"He deserved it because everything that we were seeing in terms of what he was bringing to the team and how much he was helping the team in many areas, apart from scoring goals in the last few weeks, there was no debate about that."
"It was about keeping that belief in himself, that emotional state that he can enjoy and play freely."

Following that double, Gyokeres has now netted five times across competitions in 12 matches for Arsenal. He will be expected to lead the line against Crystal Palace on Sunday, October 26.

Rahul Naresh

Rahul Naresh

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

