“Hopefully they will just not be good enough for us” – Kevin De Bruyne delivers ‘really, really good’ verdict about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has provided a glowing assessment of Arsenal this season. He insisted that he's not surprised to see the progress Mikel Arteta has made with his men at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have taken the Premier League by storm this season. They have won eight of their nine matches while playing a beautiful brand of attacking football in the English top flight.

It is indeed a huge delight to see Arteta's side now rivaling Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the league title this season. The Arsenal manager worked under the City boss for over three years at the Etihad Stadium before switching to north London back in December 2019.

De Bruyne, who worked closely with the tactician during his time in Manchester has stated that he isn't surprised to see his progress. The Manchester City playmaker told Sky Sports (via DailyMail) when asked if he's shocked by the Gunners' brilliance this season.

"No, not really. Obviously I see a lot of similarities with the way we play, but that's always been his style. When he stopped playing and he had the opportunity to come here I think it was a good learning school and obviously we had great years."

He added:

"I saw an evolution from the beginning of Mikel to after three years when he left. At the beginning he was adapting but then he was getting more and more into his role. We also saw he had a lot of ambition and when an opportunity came he took that. It's nice to see that he got the time from Arsenal. I'm happy for him that it's going well."

Arsenal currently lead the race for the Premier League with an impressive 24 points.

De Bruyne has nothing but praise for the Gunners but hopes that they won't be able to stop City from defending their title.

"They're playing really, really, really good football. Hopefully they will just not be good enough for us," the playmaker said.

The Cityzens are just one point behind the Gunners in the league table.

What's next for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta?

The Gunners are on rampage this season.

The Gunners will continue their push for the Premier League title with an away clash with Leeds United scheduled for tomorrow (October 16). They will enter this fixture as the better side, having won four of their last five games. Their opponents, meanwhile, are winless in as many matches within the same timeframe.

Mikel Arteta's men will then switch their attention to the UEFA Europa League where they'll take on Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven on Thursday (October 20).

