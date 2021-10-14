"Hopefully there will be a PSG-Real Madrid Champions League final" - Pochettino makes brilliant Kylian Mbappe claim and provides crucial update on Frenchman's future

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG during the summer transfer window, but the Parisians blocked the move. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has now apparently taken a shot at Los Blancos, saying he is looking forward to a clash between the two clubs in Europe's biggest fixture.

The tactician told COPE and Radio MARCA:

"Hopefully, there will be a PSG-Real Madrid Champions League final.

"Why wouldn't I let Mbappe shoot a penalty at the last minute? I have no doubt about his professionalism, and that until the last day, it will be June 30, 2022, that is, 5 or 10 more years, it will be 200% professional. I will never have any doubts.

"I have no doubts that Mbappé is at that level, that of Messi or Cristiano, and that it is a fortune to have him here with Neymar and with Messi. It is a satisfaction to see him in each training session. It is clear that he is one of the great talents, he is present and future."

Mauricio Pochettino also commented on Kylian Mbappe's future, noting that PSG will try as hard as possible to keep the attacker at the Parc des Princes. He said:

"Mbappe is fine. He is a calm boy, with a lot of personality and a very sociable character. He is clear about things and loves football.

"He is 22 years old, but has a very high maturity to manage these types of situations about his future. I have no doubt that Kylian can handle any challenge that comes his way in the future.

"Kylian will make the decision he has to make and the club will do everything possible to keep Kylian because we are talking from one of the best players in the world, 22 years old and with great potential.

"Who can think that PSG do not want him to continue here for many more years? The club will try to convince and seduce him to continue here.

"I am left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen. The position of a few months ago may change in the future. PSG as a club has the hope and the ability to seduce him and to offer him things so that he can stay and be happy."

Kylian Mbappe to choose between PSG and Real Madrid

Real Madrid remain interested in luring Kylian Mbappe from PSG

The summer transfer window was dominated by speculation over the future of Kylian Mbappe. The attacker made it clear he wanted to leave PSG as Real Madrid submitted a big-money bid. However, the offer was turned down by the Parisians.

As it stands, Kylian Mbappe will have to choose between staying put and continuing to be part of PSG's star-studded attack or leaving to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu. With just eight months left on his current contract, he'll have the freedom to follow his heart.

