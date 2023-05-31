“Horny guy”, “A freak” – Ex-Barcelona board member offers emphatic description of Lionel Messi and Neymar as individuals

Javier Bordas, a former board member of Barcelona, recently made a stunning claim about Lionel Messi and Neymar. Bordas said that Messi is a genius but had ann unusual revelation about the Brazilian.

The superstar duo played in attack alongside Luis Suarez and formed one of the formidable attacking trios, named "MSN". Speaking about the South American attackers, Bordas said (as per Barca Universal):

"Messi and Neymar? Leo is a genius, a freak. The best in history. Very self-controlled, no parties. He's married, in love with his wife; he's a great father. Football, family. You know he's like that. ... But Neymar is a horny guy."

Lionel Messi took the field with his Brazilian attacking partner 161 times for Barcelona, combining for 56 goals. They have since reunited at Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar could leave PSG in summer

Lionel Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He subsequently joined PSG as a free agent.

The Argentine has since won two Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians. He has scored 32 goals and has provided 35 assists in 74 games across competitions. His time at the club, though, looks set to come to an end.

Messi's deal expires in the summer, and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to leave after that. He has heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Neymar, meanwhile, moved to France in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since been a key part of the team's attack. The Brazilian has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists across competitions.

The 31-year-old is currently on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games this season before that. The player, though, could walk towards the exit door in the summer, as PSG are reportedly looking to get rid of him. Manchester United and Chelsea are linked with the superstar.

