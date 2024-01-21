"Horrible in the first half" - Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid fans were right to boo the players for their 1st half performance against Almeria

In an unexpected first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, La Liga's bottom team Almeria led giants Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday, January 21. It led to boos from the home crowd, with manager Carlo Ancelotti responding after the game.

The match began in crazy fashion when Almeria's Lucas Robertone bypassed Madrid's defense to set up Largie Ramazani. The winger confidently beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a top-left corner shot, as the hosts found themselves 1-0 down in the first minute.

The visitors doubled their lead following an error by Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez. His botched clearance landed at the feet of center-back Edgar Gonzalez. The defender seized the opportunity and fired a powerful shot past Kepa, securing a 2-0 lead by half-time.

The Real Madrid fans in the stadium expressed their displeasure with boos. Manager Carlo Ancelotti found the reaction entirely appropriate given the team's performance, as he said after the game (via Madrid Xtra):

"The fans booing the players? Correct thing. We were horrible in the 1st half."

The match ended with Madrid winning all three points as they scored three goals in the second half.

Real Madrid comeback seals thrilling 3-2 victory over Almeria

In the second half, Madrid staged a comeback largely influenced by VAR decisions to beat Almeria 3-2 at the Bernabeu. The game, which had initially tilted in Almeria's favor ended in a stunning victory for Los Blancos.

The comeback began with a penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the 57th minute. VAR spotted a handball by Kaiky during Joselu's header, and it led to Jude Bellingham converting a penalty straight down the middle to put the score at 2-1.

Almeria's efforts to extend their lead were dashed when a third goal was disallowed after a VAR review for a foul in the buildup. Los Blancos' equaliser in the 67th minute was equally contentious. Vinicius Junior's goal was initially disallowed for handball but later validated by VAR, which determined the ball had struck his shoulder.

The climax came in the ninth minute of stoppage time, with Dani Carvajal emerging as the hero for Real Madrid. Meeting a header from Jude Bellingham, the right-back was at the right place at the right time to slot the ball home and seal the victory against Almeria. The visitors will not have been pleased about the VAR decisions, but they will have to keep looking for their first win of the season.