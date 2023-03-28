"Hot on their heels" - Sergio Aguero makes Premier League title race claim involving Manchester City and Arsenal

Sergio Aguero has opened up on the Premier League title race between his former club Manchester City and Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a sensational season thus far and currently lead City by eight points although the Cityzens have a game in hand. While speaking about the exciting title race so far, Aguero has hailed Arsenal for their excellent showings on a consistent basis this season.

The former Argentina international also credited Arteta for the job he has done at the Emirates so far. He said, as quoted by the official Man City website:

“I watch every City game I possibly can, usually most of them. When I can't see them live, I try to catch the highlights. This is proving to be quite a title race. Arsenal are very consistent – I know Mikel Arteta and I respect his expertise. He knows how to make his team perform, and to better utilize the young, hungry players in his squad."

Aguero also heaped praise on Manchester City for keeping the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. He added:

“We are keeping up the pace, though and are hot on their heels."

The Argentine great also claimed that the Cityzens will keep fighting until the last moment for the title. Aguero also insisted that Manchester City's experience of title races could prove to be a massive boost for the Sky Blues. He added:

"But we also know, from tried and tested experience, that it isn't over until it's over. One thing is certain, City will fight until the end. It's in our DNA. I hope we can overtake them and win another title.”

Aguero is a bonafide Manchester City legend who won five Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad. The former Atletico Madrid attacker is the highest goalscorer in the club's history with 260 goals in 390 games.

Manchester City star linked with Arsenal switch decides to leave Etihad

Manchester City reportedly believe that their skipper Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the club this summer. The German international's current deal at the Etihad expires this summer and has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Barcelona want to sign Gundogan on a free transfer, there’s also another club interested.



…up to the player. Manchester City are still waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to decide his future — taking time as new contract would probably mean to complete his career there.Barcelona want to sign Gundogan on a free transfer, there’s also another club interested.…up to the player. Manchester City are still waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to decide his future — taking time as new contract would probably mean to complete his career there. 🔵 #MCFC🔵🔴 Barcelona want to sign Gundogan on a free transfer, there’s also another club interested.…up to the player. https://t.co/ZGu81tWjTI

As per reports, Arsenal and Barcelona are both keen on getting the midfielder on a free transfer. Gundogan has been excellent for the Sky Blues this season, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists in 37 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes