How would the 2022-23 Premier League table look without VAR? Interesting revelations emerge on Liverpool, Arsenal and Brighton

According to ESPN, league leaders Arsenal would be only one point clear of Manchester City without VAR while Liverpool would be sixth in the table, behind Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners, currently on 63 points, have been on the wrong end of several poor decisions from VAR this season and refereeing body PGMOL has previously issued an apology to the league leaders. Their position and points tally would have remained the same without VAR. However, the report claims that City, who have 58 points as of now, would have four more points on the board if not for VAR.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United (currently on 49 points), who were recently hammered 7-0 by Liverpool, have also benefited a point from VAR.

The Reds, meanwhile, are currently fifth in the league with 42 points to their name. They would be sixth if not for the technology. Brighton, who currently have 38 points, would have leapfrogged them as the Seagulls would have had six more points if VAR didn't exist.

Tottenham Hotspur (45 points) would have trailed third-placed Manchester United by only one point had VAR not intervened. Spurs are currently fourth in the table, chasing United by four points.

Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League table with 63 points on the board from 23 matches. They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Chelsea defender

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile. Badiashile completed a January move to West London from AS Monaco.

The Frenchman has impressed during his short stint at Stamford Bridge and the Gunners are reportedly interested in the player. Mikel Arteta's side already have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in their ranks. Newly-signed Jakub Kiwior is yet to make an appearance for Arteta's team this season.

The Reds, on the other hand, are looking to reinforce their defensive unit. Virgil van Dijk has failed to replicate his best form so far this season. Injuries to Ibrahima Konate have left Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as the only options for Jurgen Klopp to use alongside the Dutchman.

badboy @badboy_jeremy1 Rate Benoit Badiashile Chelsea Career so far on a scale of 1-10, i want to see something Rate Benoit Badiashile Chelsea Career so far on a scale of 1-10, i want to see something 😁 https://t.co/4HwhdYhP2w

Badiashile, however, has shown good form since joining Chelsea. The 21-year-old central defender is tied to a massive seven-year contract that will only run out in 2030. Hence, potential suitors will have to spend a fortune if they are to get him free of his current contract.

In six appearances for the Blues, Badiashile has kept four clean sheets for Graham Potter's team.

Poll : 0 votes