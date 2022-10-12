“How was the boat race?” – TV presenter Kate Abdo hilariously trolls Micah Richards over choice of suit for Champions League coverage

TV presenter Kate Abdo questioned former Manchester City fullback Micah Richard’s choice of attire during CBS' UEFA Champions League coverage, having a laugh at the Englishman's expense.

Former City defender Richards, who made his television debut in 2019, has become one of the most recognizable faces in the world of football punditry. Known for his infectious laughter, witty responses, and interesting analysis, Richards is capable of keeping the room buzzing. He regularly appears on the Match of the Day program and CBS’ UEFA Champions League coverage alongside Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher.

CBS presenter Abdo, who often accompanies the trio during their Champions League coverage, made a hilarious observation about Richards’ cream, pleated suit on Tuesday (October 11). She said (via Daily Star):

“How was the boat race?”

Her comment caught Richards off-guard, with him quizzing Abdo, saying:

“The boat race?”

Abdo then let him in on the joke, clarifying:

“The outfit man.”

Upon finally comprehending what the joke was, Richards said:

“Woah, come on.”

He later added:

“Are you saying I look like a sailor?”

Henry and Carragher, meanwhile, laughed their lungs out at the hilarious exchange between Abdo and Richards.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola satisfied with hard-earned Champions League point

City boss Pep Guardiola fielded a much-changed XI in their Champions League Group G clash against Copenhagen. Without some notable names, including Erling Haaland, and playing with 10 men for most of the night (following Sergio Gomez’s dismissal), City could only manage a goalless draw. Although it ended City’s 100% win record in the competition, the draw was enough to book them a place in the last 16.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola revealed why he opted to rest Haaland. He said (via BBC):

“We decided not to take the risk (playing Haaland). I thought about energy levels. Many players didn't start because they are really exhausted with fatigue and some niggles.”

He then commented on Gomez’s dismissal and whether or not he was okay with the result.

“To play one hour like that is tough. The width of the pitch made it tough to control. We had a lot of possession and, in the last 10 minutes with Phil [Foden] coming on, I felt maybe we could break it, but the players gave absolutely everything. It's a good point and we will take it. I'm so satisfied.”

