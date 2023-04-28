"How can you say that?" - Emmanuel Petit rubbishes popular claim involving PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has dismissed claims from former footballers and pundits that Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe cannot play together. He claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) trio could lead the team, but they would need better players behind them.

Former players, including Jerome Rothen, have been constantly taking shots at Messi and Neymar over the last two seasons. They believe that the former Barcelona duo do not care about the Paris club and are only there for the money.

Speaking to Legal SportsBooks, Petit dismissed suggestions that they could not play and lead the team to glory. He wants the Ligue 1 side to sign better players to support the trio and said:

"I work on French radio every single week and two weeks ago we had a big, big fight because of that issue. Former players saying 'we are tired with Messi' and that 'he should leave the club'. I said on the radio 'how can you criticise Messi? Do you think Messi is the problem at Paris St-Germain?' Messi just won the World Cup with Argentina. Did you see how Argentina played with Messi? He had 10 soldiers, 15 soldiers surrounding him. They were helping him, and he was happy and they won the World Cup."

He added:

"You can see his stats since he arrived at PSG are really good. Some people are saying in France that the problem is Neymar and Messi. How can you say that? When you look at the team, when you look at how much money is splashed in the transfer market on the wrong players. How can you play with Messi if you don't build the team around him? You can build a team with Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar but if you don't have the proper players behind them… So I disagree."

Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire this summer and there has been little improvement on the extension front.

Lionel Messi set to leave PSG this summer

Lionel Messi is reportedly close to leaving PSG this summer. The FIFA World Cup winner has not signed a new deal at the club and is reportedly in talks to rejoin Barcelona - two seasons after leaving Camp Nou.

Saudi Arabian sides and Inter Miami have been trying to lure Messi, but the Argentine reportedly has his eyes set on a return to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are trying to do everything they can to make space in the squad and get in line with the La Liga wage limits to seal the transfer.

PSG are still hoping to keep Lionel Messi at the club as they believe the Argentine will be a big loss if he leaves.

