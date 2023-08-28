“How can a sh**ty team, Barcelona, teach you to sing?” – Kylian Mbappe and PSG star filmed teasing Ousmane Dembele in training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Kylian Mbappe and Lucas Hernandez were filmed teasing Ousmane Dembele. In a training video released by the Ligue 1 side, the attacker can be heard asking:

"You come from Barcelona, why don't you sing?"

To this, another player, identified as Hernandez by Foot Mercato, replied:

"How can a sh**ty team, Barcelona, teach you to sing?"

The video generated buzz on Twitter, with supporters of the Catalan side expressing their unhappiness.

Hernandez and Dembele joined PSG this summer as Les Parisiens look to create a new era for their side following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar. The French winger made the switch from Spain in a deal worth €50 million.

The defender, on the other hand, was signed from Bayern Munich for around €40 million.

There has been a twist in what has been a lengthy transfer saga involving Mbappe this window. Earlier, the 24-year-old stated that he would not extend his stay at the French capital, making him a free agent at the end of the summer.

Les Parisiens were resolved to find an exit for him, with multiple clubs expressing an interest to sign him.

He was excluded from their pre-season tour and was made to train away from the first team. However, after their 0-0 draw with Lorient in the opening fixture of Ligue 1, PSG decided to bring back their superstar.

He came off the bench against Toulouse before scoring a brace against RC Lens to hand their side their first win of the season.

PSG manager full of praise for Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele after win over Lens

The French pair were instrumental in the team's first win of the season.

PSG manager Luis Enrique named Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the starting lineup for the first time this season and reaped rewards after the team beat RC Lens 3-1.

Speaking after the game, Enrique said:

“All coaches want top players like Kylian and Ousmane. It’s thanks to them, but also thanks to Asensio, Warren [Zaire-Emery], Marquinhos, Vitinha, [Milan] Skriniar, of all. We are a team with big goals.”

The 24-year-old superstar scored a brace and the winger was a constant threat down the right as Les Parisiens notched their first win of the season. They had an improved performance after starting their season with two draws.

Marco Asensio also lauded the pair's performance. He said:

“It’s clear,” Asensio said. “They are very important players for the team. They very often make the difference. We get along very well, and we hope it will continue that way.”

The Spaniard, who signed on a free from Real Madrid this season, also opened his tally for the French giants. PSG will be hopeful of carrying this momentum into the international break ahead of their clash against Olympique Lyon.