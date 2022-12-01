Fans slammed Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne for his hapless performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils crashed out of the group stages of the tournament after a goalless draw against Croatia today (December 1). They won their opening game against Canada. However, a loss to Morocco and a draw against Croatia sealed Roberto Martinez's side's exit from the tournament.

De Bruyne was rather ineffective throughout the course of the tournament. He failed to provide any goal contributions across three games as Belgium scored just one goal in three matches.

Fans accused the Manchester City midfielder of ghosting in big games. Many claimed that Luka Modric has once again bettered De Bruyne in an important game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Belgium midfielder De Bruyne's poor performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

EMILY🇺🇸🇲🇦 @CrewsmatMorocco Who ghosted this World Cup?



Kevin De Bruyne: Who ghosted this World Cup?Kevin De Bruyne: https://t.co/8blpChicDw

Rk @RkFutbol Luka Modric outclassed Kevin De Bruyne at his peak, yet again. Please never ever make these comparisons after one bags an assist against Nottingham Forest. Luka Modric outclassed Kevin De Bruyne at his peak, yet again. Please never ever make these comparisons after one bags an assist against Nottingham Forest.

ًE. @UtdEIIis De Bruyne in knockout competitions needs to be investigated. De Bruyne in knockout competitions needs to be investigated.

Hugo 🇸🇪 (🇫🇷🇧🇷) @RMCFhugge Kevin de bruyne looking at the best midfielder in the world Kevin de bruyne looking at the best midfielder in the world 👀 https://t.co/xqWwM7EzSW

ydot🐺 @xerneas0 Kevin De Bruyne, the the worst big game player of all time.



THREAD Kevin De Bruyne, the the worst big game player of all time. THREAD https://t.co/cr2l6Fmq61

Tasneem @taz_rnf Kevin de Bruyne played 3 matches and contributed zilch. How can u ghost like that? I mean even stomach cramps Christensen scored a goal .... Kevin de Bruyne played 3 matches and contributed zilch. How can u ghost like that? I mean even stomach cramps Christensen scored a goal ....

Seerat Asghar @Seerat_Asghar De bruyne when his country needs him De bruyne when his country needs him https://t.co/rOcPtEgUCe

De Bruyne has so far made 96 appearances for the Red Devils in his career, scoring 25 goals and providing 46 assists. However, he has failed to win any major tournament in his career with the national team.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland spoke about Kevin De Bruyne during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will now return to his club Manchester City after a disappointing outing during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At international level, De Bruyne has struggled to find his feet. However, at club level, he remains an ace for Manchester City.

He has managed to form a strong bond with newly-signed striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian recently revealed how he practices with De Bruyne. Speaking to The Gentleman's Journal, Haaland said:

"I know that when Kevin De Bruyne has the ball, I have to be on the opposite side in the right place and at the right time for him to play the ball into my course with a sharp cross."

He added:

"You can train to anticipate what your teammates will do, and to know what to do when they have the ball in a certain spot of the pitch. It also comes a bit down to myself. I’m training it, but it is also an instinct that I’m born with."

De Bruyne has registered three goals and 13 assists in 19 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

