“How can you be so ungrateful!” – Arsenal star appears to slam fans reacting negatively to Eddie Nketiah’s contract extension 

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes seems to have taken a dig at a section of fans for their negative comments on Eddie Nketiah's contract extension. He accused them of being 'ungrateful' while liking a tweet in support of the striker.

The Gunners announced Nketiah's new long-term contract with the club on Saturday, June 18. He also received the No. 14 shirt worn by legendary forward Thierry Henry and ace striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal @Arsenal Edu x Eddie



Time to take a first look at your new shirt, Edu x EddieTime to take a first look at your new shirt, @EddieNketiah9 ❤️ Edu x Eddie ❤️Time to take a first look at your new shirt, @EddieNketiah9 🤩 https://t.co/loNrGj5KlW

While most Arsenal fans were delighted with the development, some weren't, expressing their displeasure on Nketiah's contract extension and the striker receiving the No. 14 shirt.

Gabriel took to Twitter to take a jibe at such fans. He tweeted:

"how can you be so ungrateful! OMG."

Gabriel Magalhaes @biel_m04 how can you be so ungrateful! OMG 🙃 how can you be so ungrateful! OMG 🙃

The Brazilian also liked a tweet that said:

"Don't be fooled by the loud haters. Plenty of us are happy with the contract extension, and don't mind the shirt number."

Nketiah's contract extension comes after a decent last few games last season for the Gunners, scoring five times in his last seven Premier League games.

The Arsenal academy graduate had failed to find game time with Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the squad. However, since the Gabonese left the club in January and Lacazette contracted COVID-19, Nketiah grabbed his chances well. Overall, he has bagged 23 goals and two assists in 93 appearances for Arsenal.

As per Metro, Nketiah was close to joining Crystal Palace last summer. West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion were also interested in him. However, the striker is now set to stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal handed boost in pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca

The Gunners have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian side have signed striker Agustin Alvarez, who could be a replacement for Scamacca (via Football London).

While Nketiah has signed a new contract, Lacazette has joined Olympique Lyon on a free transfer this summer. So Nketiah is currently the only recognised striker left at manager Mikel Arteta's disposal.

The Gunners need to reinforce the position and have been interested in Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A games last season. However, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also joined the race to sign the Italian forward (via Express).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far