How are Chelsea players feeling about Graham Potter sack? Blues interim coach Bruno Saltor opens up on mood at the club

Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor has opened up about the mood around the club following the surprise dismissal of former manager Graham Potter.

Saltor made this known during his first press conference as interim Blues head coach ahead of his team's crucial Premier League game against Liverpool tomorrow (April 4).

Recall that Chelsea opted to part ways with Potter yesterday (April 3) after a very disastrous 2022-23 football campaign which leaves the Blues currently sitting in 11th position in the Premier League.

Potter's dismissal came on the back of a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa over the weekend. The defeat happens to have broken the camels' back, with the Blues hierarchy opting to end his tenure at the club.

Meanwhile, reacting to Potter's dismissal, interim manager Saltor has hinted that Blues players could be saddened after hearing about the sacking of their former head coach. In his words (via football.london):

"I haven't seen the players yet, we have an afternoon session plan. We are all responsible and need to stay focused on tomorrow's game. They will be sad because they know the level of human being Graham is.”

He continued:

"It's a sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy are two top coaches, top people and I have to be as professional as I can to prepare for the game as best we can."

Speaking about his reaction to the sacking of Potter at Chelsea, and what it was like to be appointed as his replacement in an interim capacity, Saltor said:

"I just spoke to Graham five minutes ago. Obviously it has been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, the staff and families and now we have to live with the situaiton. If I am here right now, it's because Graham and the club thought it was the right step."

Saltor's first game in charge of Chelsea will be against Liverpool tomorrow at Stamford Bridge. He is also expected to lead the Blues in their mouth-watering UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid.

The 42-year-old manager could possibly hope to emulate former Blues head coach Roberto Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in an interim capacity back in 2012.

Bruno Saltor reacts to the possibility of having the Chelsea job full time

Interim Chelsea head coach Bruno Saltor was quizzed about the possibility of landing the managerial role on a full-time basis.

The former Brighton player was appointed to take charge of the West London club after the dismissal of Graham Potter yesterday.

Saltor, however, revealed in a recent press conference that the decision to have the job permanently isn't within his powers. In his words (via football.london):

"It's something I can't control. I'm focused on what I can control."

