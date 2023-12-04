"How has this clown not been sacked yet?" - Piers Morgan takes yet another dig at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has taken another dig at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. This comes after the Red Devils' disappointing set of results in the Premier League and Champions League.

United were held to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League by Galatasaray last week, which was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend.

Currently placed seventh in the Premier League standings, Manchester United are trailing Aston Villa, who are in fourth place, by five points. They sit nine points behind league leaders Arsenal and don't necessarily look capable of joining the title race this season.

The team now faces a pivotal set of matches before Christmas, clashing with Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Liverpool in their upcoming league fixtures.

Additionally, a critical Champions League match against Bayern Munich awaits, which United, presently at the bottom of their group, must win. They will also need to rely on a draw between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to advance to the knockout stages.

So far in the season, United haven't had a single draw in the Premier League, but have faced six defeats in 14 games, the highest number of losses among the top 10 teams in the league.

The club's poor run of form and recent performances have led Piers Morgan to launch a scathing critique of Erik ten Hag once again. Known for his outspoken nature, Morgan has been particularly vocal in criticizing the Dutch manager, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit last year.

Expand Tweet

Morgan relished United's recent narrow loss to Newcastle, taking to Twitter to express his disbelief at Ten Hag's continued tenure:

"How has this clown not been sacked yet?"

This isn't the first instance of Morgan targeting Ten Hag. He previously unleashed a barrage of criticism on social media following United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in March. He also slammed the manager after their loss to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Richard Keys urges Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag with Bundesliga manager

Ex-Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has proposed a bold strategy for revitalizing Manchester United, beginning with the dismissal of current manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils' underwhelming performances, especially in the Champions League, have led Keys to advocate for Ten Hag's departure (via Express).

Keys' vision for United's future involves appointing former Liverpool star and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. The former midfielder transitioned into management post-retirement and has impressively led Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga.

Keys pushed for the Old Trafford hierarchy to offer Alonso a long-term commitment at Manchester United. He suggested a five-year tenure, noting that this would establish a solid foundation and lead the club back to its former glory. He said:

"In my view, Manchester United should go now to Leverkusen and should say to Xabi Alonso: 'we want you to come to Old Trafford, we will give you Saudi league money, and we will guarantee you five years' - which Fergie had when he first went to Manchester United. Whatever else happens, you've got five years to sort this out for us."