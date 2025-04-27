"How could he consider walking away from this? - Commentator makes Trent Alexander-Arnold claim as Liverpool win 2024-25 PL title

Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury reckons Trent Alexander-Arnold might not leave Liverpool at the end of the season after winning the Premier League title. The full-back is out of contract at the end of the campaign but hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

Needing a point to seal their second Premier League title - first since 2020 - Arne Slot's side decimated Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday (April 27). After Dominic Solanke had opened the scoring for Spurs inside 12 minutes, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo strikes put the hosts 3-1 up at half-time.

There was no relenting after the break, as a Mohamed Salah strike and an own goal by Destiny Udogie sealed a convincing win for Slot's side, sparking wild celebrations among fans, as it also confirmed the Reds' Premier League win.

Ad

Trending

In the immediate aftermath, Drury (as per ECHO) said about Alexander-Arnold:

"How could Trent consider walking away from this? The days for which he has lived."

Last weekend, after the win over Leicester City, the defender had sounded coy about his future:

"I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details. But days like today are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles - they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part."

Ad

Amid links with Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold has more league games left this season, as Liverpool are out of all the other competitions.

"It's unbelievable" - Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool manager hails Premier League win

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold and co. were the best team in the Premier League this season, especially under new boss Arne Slot, who had assumed charge after the departure of the legendary Jurgen Klopp at the end of the last campaign.

Ad

Nevertheless, Slot defied expectations to lead the Reds to their 20th English top-flight title - second in the Premier League era - with four games to spare. In the process, he became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League.

Reflecting his thoughts following the title triumph, the Dutchman said (as per the BBC):

"Looking back I have enjoyed the whole day. "You could see looking in their eyes how much it meant to them today. It was impossible for us to not get that point or win today.

Ad

"What else is there to say? It is unbelievable. From this moment now, I am part of the history of this great football club."

Liverpool next take on Chelsea away on Sunday (May 4), with the Blues fifth in the standings with four games remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More