"How is he continuously benched", "What does he have to do" - Fans react as Arsenal star benched for clash against Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed after forward Gabriel Martinelli was excluded from the starting XI to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Gunners are looking to extend their six-game winning streak when they host Oliver Glasner's side at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the starting XI that overcame Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week. The Spanish tactician named Italy international Riccardo Calafiori and Belgian forward Leandro Trossard in the lineup, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martinelli making way.Brazil international Martinelli was among the goals in the Champions League game after combining with Lewis-Skelly for the Gunners' second of the night. The decision to leave out the 24-year-old from the XI was met with disappointment from the fans, who questioned the logic behind his exclusion. A fan asked how the Brazilian forward does not start regularly for the Gunners.Irish Gunners @IrishGunnerzLINK@Arsenal How is martinelli continuaslly benchedAnother fan pointed out that they would have preferred to have Martinelli start ahead of Trossard for the game. HARVEY @harveyshaw_LINKWould have definitely liked Martinelli to be starting today insteadA fan asked what Martinelli needs to do to get a starting berth.I @afcisaac34LINKWhat does Martinelli have to do doodAnother fan expressed surprise that Martinelli's midweek showing did not warrant a start for him. Tartan Gunner @ScottishGooner7LINKSurprised Martinelli isn’t playing after his midweek performance but happy with the rest. COYG 🔴⚪️A fan pointed out the reason why they feel like Martinelli is a better fit than Trossard for the team. Frosty @AFCFrostLINKI thought Martinelli has done enough to get back into the team Trossard, despite his winner against Fulham, has contributed next to thing to the playGabriel Martinelli has lost his place in the starting XI for Arsenal this season, with Trossard starting majority of their league games. The forward has found the net once in seven league appearances, only two of which have been starts. He has scored three goals in as many games in the Champions League for Arteta's side this season. Eze set to face Palace for first time as an Arsenal playerArsenal star Eberechi Eze has been named in the starting XI to face his former team Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The England international moved from the South London side to North London in a move worth a reported £60 million in the summer. Eze was close to joining Tottenham Hotspur before completing a move to their North London rivals instead as the transfer window neared its end. The 27-year-old was on the books of the Gunners as a youngster before he was released, and his return to the club completed a full-circle moment in his career. Eberechi Eze has appeared six times in the Premier League for Arsenal, providing two assists for his side. The Englishman has scored once for the club, in the Carabao Cup win over Port Vale this season.