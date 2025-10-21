"I want everyone to apologize", "Never hearing slander in his name" - Fans hail Arsenal star after their 4-0 win against Atleti in UCL clash

Arsenal fans are heaping praise on Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian's performance against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. They believe that the critics owe him an apology for doubting his abilities.

Mikel Arteta's side thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates with Viktor Gyokeres ending his eight-game goalless streak for club and country. The brace was the striker's first in the UEFA Champions League for the Gunners, and they came after Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli scored to make it 2-0 right after the hour mark.

The Arsenal fans were impressed with the winger for his performance, and many posted:

. @westwithwaves_ this is the martinelli i know 😭❤️

Luis Funaudo @LFunaudo I want everyone to apologize to Martinelli

Ntr @nii2ro Martinelli is taking souls out there.

Outthetrenches @Outhetrenches Champions league Martinelli is a different beast

Roli Tshindane @RoliTshindane Martinelli will always be my guy man. Im never hearing slander in his name honestly

Fuji esq @thatyemi_boy Martinelli’s best game in a long time

The display from Martinelli comes days after Arteta heaped praise on the Brazilian, claiming that the winger was carrying himself well in all games for club and country. He said (via club website):

"He's doing what we expect from everybody to do; when he’s got the minutes, the opportunity to deliver and to impact the game and especially the results. Then his attitude overall, his behaviour, the way he trains, the way he carries himself, his willingness to learn constantly."

"There are many examples throughout the team, but very pleased to see Gabi going to the national team again and scoring and performing well. That’s all good signs because when they come back, their spirit is good, their confidence is good, so everything is easier."

Arsenal are third in the UEFA Champions League table, level on points with leaders PSG and second-placed Inter Milan. The Gunners and the Italian side are yet to concede a goal in the competition.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal players after win over Atletico Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on his players after the 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. He was asked about Gabriel Martinelli and Myles Lewis-Skelly making the most of their starts, when he said:

"If they play at that level it’s a joy, it’s going to elevate our training sessions and that will mean the standard is going to be better for sure."

Talking about the game, he added:

"The way we prepare the matches is always to try to hurt the opponents as much as possible as frequently as possible according to the players we think have the best capacity to do so from the beginning."

He went on to talk about Viktor Gyokeres and said:

"What he was bringing to the team and he was helping them in many areas. Keeping that belied on himself and play freely. His teammates are so happy for him. All of them because he makes us a much better team, holds the ball presses the ball and then yeah! Hopefully he starts to get some momentum."

Arsenal face Crystal Palace next in the Premier League, before taking on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup next week.

