"How cool was that?" - Ex-Premier League striker says Brazil superstar Neymar 'disrespected' South Korea goalkeeper with cheeky penalty

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton said that Brazil star Neymar 'disrespected' South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu with his cheeky penalty.

The Canaries beat the Taegeuk Warriors 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 on Monday (December 5) to romp into the quarterfinals.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Brazil with a cool finish into the top-right corner before Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. Richarlison was brought down inside the box, and the referee quickly pointed to the spot. As is usually the case, Neymar stood over the spot-kick.

GOAL @goal Neymar is the third Brazilian man to score at three different World Cups, after Pele and Ronaldo Neymar is the third Brazilian man to score at three different World Cups, after Pele and Ronaldo 👏 https://t.co/nCdDegqaLd

In his trademark style, he scampered up a few steps before a hop and smashed home a cool finish into the bottom right corner. Seung-gyu moved slightly to his right as Neymar made the run but the forward sent the ball the other way, bamboozling the Korean custodian.

Ashton was left amazed by the Brazil No.10 and joked that he 'disrespected' Seung-gyu with his cheeky penalty kick. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“The absolute disrespect of a goalkeeper from Neymar! He takes his time; he staggers; he waits and waits, waits till the goalkeeper is almost on his backside. And then rolls it into the other corner. How cool was that?”

That was Neymar's 76th international goal, putting him just one behind Pele's all-time record of 77 for the Selecao. He also equal;ed the 82-year-old legend's Brazil record of scoring in three World Cups.

Richarlison then made it 3-0 around the half-hour mark before Lucas Paqueta smashed home Brazil's fourth in the 36th minute as Tite's swashbuckling team led 4-0 at half-time. Paik Seung-ho pulled one back for Korea after the break, but it was too little too late.

Brazil face Croatia in quarterfinals of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil cantered into their eighth straight FIFA World Cup quarterfinal after clinically dispatching South Korea. Their reward now is a date with Croatia for a place in the semis, with the Vatreni needing penalties to see off Japan earlier in the day.

The Canaries are once again the favourites to progress, but the Vatreni have stepped up to the plate, beating Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Brazil will feel confident of their chances with Neymar back into the fold and up and running for the tournament with his penalty. A bit if history, though - they have never lost to Croatia in four previous meetings.

The Selecao could next meet Argentina in a blockbuster last-four clash.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes