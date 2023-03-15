“How crazy is this kid?” - Sergio Aguero in awe of Erling Haaland’s 5 goal haul for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has heaped praise on Erling Haaland and claimed that the Manchester City star would have scored six or seven goals if he was let to play the whole game against RB Leipzig.

Haaland scored five goals in 63 minutes in the UEFA Champions League game at the Etihad on Tuesday (March 14). The striker has now broken the record for most goals in a season by a Manchester City player, with over two months left in the season.

Speaking on Twitch, Aguero claimed that he would have left Haaland on the itch if he was the manager. He said:

"This crazy guy [Haaland] has scored 5 goals… How crazy this kid is. Pep subbed him out on 63th minute? I would've left him on the field because we don't know.. this kid could've scored 6 or 7 goals."

Sergio Aguero backs Erling Haaland to break Manchester City record

Sergio Aguero spoke about Erling Haaland earlier this season and told Manchester City's official website that the forward had it in him to become the club's top scorer.

Haaland, who will have to score 261 goals to get to the top, has already hit 39 in his first season. Aguero said:

"I think that if he's consistent, and if he sticks with City, anything is possible. Hopefully that's the case because it would mean City will achieve great new things. Look at the stats right now – he's scored 18 Premier League goals in the first stage of the League so far, and the highest in a single season is 34. If he keeps at it, he'll surely be able to clear this mark."

He added:

"I think Haaland is maintaining form with his performance in other clubs – and that form is all about scoring. His stats are really remarkable. He's kept his stride for City and there's an additional merit to being able to do it in the Premier League, which is a whole different type of game. And on his first season as well!"

Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League this season and is all set to win the Golden Boot.

