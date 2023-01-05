How Cristiano Ronaldo's team could line up against Lionel Messi's PSG in All-Stars clash

While Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his Al-Nassr debut, the Portuguese superstar could soon face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) icon Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi provided the fans with memorable duels over the years during their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Now, the Saudi Arabian league's all-star XI, made up of players from Al-Nassr and defending champions Al-Hillal, is set to take on the Parisians.

PSG have several superstar names at their disposal. The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi lead their attacking unit.

The Saudi Arabian all-star XI, however, can very well put up a decent team of their own. (According to The Sun)

Former Arsenal shot-stopper David Ospina is expected to start at goal for the team. Ospina joined Al-Nassr in the summer from Napoli.

Mohammed Al-Breik and Ali Al-Bulaihi, along with Spaniard Alvaro Gonzalez and Ivorian Ghislain Conan, make up for a decent defense.

The Brazilian duo of Luiz Gustavo and Anderson Talisca will be partnered by youngster Musan Al-Juwayr. Gustavo is a UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and Talisca was a highly touted prospect at Benfica. Al-Juwayr, meanwhile, shone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Saudi Arabia.

Moussa Marega will take up one of the attacking spots, edging past his former FC Porto teammate Vincent Aboubakar.

Apart from Marega, former Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo is expected to start alongside the legendary figure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack.

The team is decent and might just give Christophe Galtier's star-studded lot a stern test.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG superstar Lionel Messi face each other the last time?

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is yet to face Cristiano Ronaldo since his move from Barcelona to PSG.

The duo shared the pitch for the last time on 9 December 2020, when Juventus faced Barcelona in the Group stages of the UEFA Champions League at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo scored a brace in that game to help the Old Lady secure a 3-0 win. Much has changed since, however.

Ronaldo left Juventus to rejoin Manchester United. His stint with the Red Devils ended in controversy with the contract mutually terminated on 22 November.

Ronaldo is now an Al-Nassr player. Messi, meanwhile, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and has just rejoined his club's training.

Poll : 0 votes