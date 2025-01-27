“How to deal with him is not easy” - Hansi Flick on working with Barcelona star who is producing ‘amazing’ performances

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on left-back Alejandro Balde after his stellar performance in their 7-1 LaLiga win over Valencia on Sunday, January 26. The Spaniard bagged one assist in the game.

Alejandro Balde joined Barcelona's youth academy La Masia in 2011 at eight years of age. The now-21-year-old rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut in September 2021 in a UEFA Champions League (UCL) group-stage game.

Balde has been incredible in the Blaugrana defense, especially as a replacement for Jordi Alba, who left to join Inter Miami in 2023. The youngster has helped them keep 34 clean sheets in his 75 LaLiga appearances.

In Barcelona's latest 7-1 win against Valencia in LaLiga, Alejandro Balde set up Ferran Torres' second goal of the night (8'). In 60 minutes of game time, the Spaniard made three key passes, created a big chance that led to a goal, and maintained a 95% passing accuracy.

Trending

In the post-match press conference, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick lauded the defender for his amazing performances, but claimed he is not easy to deal with. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I have to think about it seriously because how to deal with him is not easy. Balde is a player who needs confidence, and at the moment, his performances are amazing. He has improved a lot, and I like what I see. But I think he has much more potential and can do even better. When you see him under pressure and how he deals with situations, it is beautiful to see."

Flick added:

"He can definitely improve, not only in defense but also in attack, in passing, and even scoring goals. He is a fast player and in great form at the moment, but he needs to prove himself in every training session and also in every game."

Alejandro Balde has made 27 appearances for Barcelona this season across competitions. He scored his first El Clasico goal this season in the Supercopa de Espana final with the Catalans enjoying a 5-2 victory, alongside six assists across tournaments.

"He played brilliantly" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick heaped praise on midfielder Fermin Lopez after win over Valencia

Fermin Lopez - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference following the 7-1 demolition of Valencia in LaLiga, Hansi Flick also spoke highly of Fermin Lopez. The midfielder contributed two goals and two assists in the game.

"Today, Fermin showed his strength and dynamism. He was present for the entire 90 minutes in defense and attack. He played brilliantly, showed his ability to be decisive and make the difference," the German tactician said.

"I think he was man of the match. He deserved it because he was involved in so many goals and of course, he is a special player. He has a good finish and the dynamic he added today was amazing," he added.

Fermin Lopez's solid performance against Valencia came as Pedri was unavailable due to health issues. Despite being a promising young talent, the 21-year-old has mainly been used as a substitute, with Flick preferring Pedri and Gavi in the midfield.

Lopez has made 25 appearances for Barcelona this season, starting eight of these games. He has contributed three goals and five assists across competitions this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback