How did Diego Maradona die?

The football world suffered a painful loss last night as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 due to a cardiac arrest. Diego Maradona's last words before he died were "I feel sick."

According to a report in Daily Mail, on Wednesday morning, in Buenos Aires, the legendary Argentine looking pale, complained to his nephew that he was not feeling at his best. After coming down for breakfast, he retired to his room to take rest.

Just before noon, a nurse discovered Diego Maradona and called paramedics immediately for help. However, the man who transcended the game of football, was dead before they could arrive.

His impact on the game and Argentina can be seen by the fact that the Argentine president Alberto Fernandez declared a 3 day mourning in the South American nation.

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos.



Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona - A true icon for Argentina, Naples and the footballing world

Diego Maradona Argentina 1985

Thousands of mourners thronged the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples after the devastating news broke out. Diego Maradona's genius put Napoli on the footballing map as he almost single handedly guided them to 2 historic Serie A titles in 1986 and 1987 ending the dominance of Juventus and AC Milan.

Confirmed. Napoli stadium ‘San Paolo’ will be re-named in honour of Diego Armando Maradona. 🏟💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/aKE6wBOHsc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2020

Tributes poured in from all corners of the world with legendary footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Thiago Alcantara and plenty of others paying their respects and tributes to the great man.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his tweet said:

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

When Diego Maradona was asked in an earlier interview as to what he would like to put on his tombstone, the legendary Argentine had answered:

"Thanks for having played football because it's the sport that gave me most happiness and freedom and it's like having touched the sky with my hand. Thanks to the ball.

'Yes, I would put on the tombstone, "Thanks to the ball."

A genius in every sense of the world, Diego Maradona is eternal. He leaves the world with his legacy intact as a World Cup Champion and the man who made people fall in love with football.