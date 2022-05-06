“How easy it is to play with this beast!!!” – Ronaldinho reminisces assist that helped Lionel Messi score his first ever goal for Barcelona

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho reminisced back to his playing days, recalling his mesmerizing assist that granted Lionel Messi his incredible first-ever goal.

The Argentine was just aged 17 when he was brought on in the 88th minute of Blaugrana's game against Albacete in 2005. The two Barca superstars immediately flourished with one another. Ronaldinho linked up with the youngster, glancing past defenders before chipping a delightful ball through to Messi who lobbed Albacete keeper Casto.

The goal was sadly disallowed but the two once again worked their magic in a similar fashion. Ronaldinho dinked another unbelievable pass to the Argentine. As usual, the world-class forward took the ball in his stride before once again chipping Casto, and this unbelievable 90th minute goal did stand.

Ronaldinho recalled the incredible moment Messi scored his first-ever Barcelona goal on Twitter saying:

“How easy it is to play with this beast!!! First goal was my gift lol"

Barcelona legend Ronadinho tipping Lionel Messi to return to his best at Paris Saint-Germain

Ronaldinho is sure the legendary forward will bounce back

It's safe to say Lionel Messi's debut season at the Parc des Princes hasn't gone according to plan.

During his time at Barcelona, the Argentine scored a remarkable 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions.

He frightened defenders with his impeccable control of the ball and his uncatchable pace during his time at Barca. The legendary forward has won seven Ballon d'Ors and is heralded by many as the greatest to ever play the game.

However, his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer hasn't quite measured up to the unbelievable feats he accomplished at the Nou Camp.

The 34-year-old has scored just nine goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions at the Parc des Princes this season.

PSG also exited from the UEFA Champions League in February against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage. Following this, the former Barcelona man was subsequently booed for his performance in the demoralizing defeat.

However, Ronaldinho is backing his former Barca teammate to turn things around.

Speaking at his induction into the Pachuca Hall of Fame, the Brazilian said (via Forbes):

"Messi is not in a great moment right now, but for me it is difficult to question Messi after everything he has done for football. I am sure that he will soon win titles again and be considered the best in the world, which for he hasn't stopped being me."

The Argentine was able to celebrate last week with PSG as they claimed the Ligue 1 title. He will be hoping to return to the player that Barcelona fans fell in love with.

