"How do you evaluate who is the best?” - Real Madrid legend questions Lionel Messi’s claims on PSG’s UCL elimination from last season 

Real Madrid legend Guti has raised questions over Lionel Messi’s comments on Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Champions League exit in the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid eliminated PSG from last season’s Champions League campaign in the round-of-16 stage, snagging a 3-1 win in the return leg after losing 1-0 in the first. Karim Benzema scored a superb 17-minute hat-trick to carry his team to a 3-2 aggregate victory.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



“I think last year's elimination was very difficult because of how it happened & also especially because I think we played two great games against Real Madrid and we lost due to small details.” 🗣️ Leo Messi on the elimination to Real Madrid last year in the Champions League:“I think last year's elimination was very difficult because of how it happened & also especially because I think we played two great games against Real Madrid and we lost due to small details.”🗣️ Leo Messi on the elimination to Real Madrid last year in the Champions League: “I think last year's elimination was very difficult because of how it happened & also especially because I think we played two great games against Real Madrid and we lost due to small details.” 🇦🇷🗣️ https://t.co/TyoibQhtUr

In a recent interview (September 26) with Hristo Stoichkov, Lionel Messi reflected on the Parisians’ Champions League exit last season. The Argentina skipper admitted that the elimination was difficult to digest, hinting that the better team did not win. He had said (via Marca):

“The Champions League is a difficult competition to win, because the best team does not always win and it is decided by small details, any mistake leaves you out of a tie, but we are preparing for when those hard times come to be able to the height.”

On Josep Pedrerol’s ‘El Chiringuito’ program, Real Madrid icon Guti contested Lionel Messi’s observation, asking how one could practically determine the best team in a tie. He said:

“What is it to be the best? How do you evaluate being the best? When? In one match, in one knockout round, in three knockout rounds...?”

Pedrerol came up with a smart quip, saying:

“For me the best thing is to win.”

PSG superstar Lionel Messi scores superb free kick in Argentina win

Argentina took on Jamaica in their penultimate friendly match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Red Bull Arena in the United States on Tuesday night (September 27). Skipper Messi was not introduced until the 56th minute, but that did not stop him from stunning fans with a marvelous display.

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i



Greatest ever 59 freekick goals for Lionel Messi in his career.Greatest ever 59 freekick goals for Lionel Messi in his career.Greatest ever 🔥 https://t.co/jR484ZwHMR

Messi pitched in with two great goals in a 3-0 win over Jamaica, the second of which came from a free kick. From 18 yards out, the PSG superstar dispatched a low free kick, applying enough curl to take it around the wall and slot it into the bottom corner. The stunning goal marked Lionel Messi’s 90th in Argentina’s colors (164 appearances) and an astounding ninth in the last three matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far