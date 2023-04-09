“How do you expect the two forwards to carry these bums” – PSG fans unhappy about trio starting with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against Nice

While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have both started for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Ligue 1 clash against OGC Nice, fans are unhappy to see the midfield trio of Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, and Vitinha alongside the superstar duo.

The Parisians enter the clash against Lille on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Lyon. Fans, however, are not entirely convinced with Christophe Galtier's lineup for the away clash.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the visitors. Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes are the back five. Sanches, Soler, and Vitinha form the midfield that is facing the wrath of the fans.

The familiar superstar faces of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will spearhead the attack for Galtier's team.

One fan claimed about the midfield trio:

"The midfield. Soler Renato Vitinha Mendes. How do you expect the two forwards to carry these bums to a ucl trophy."

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans across Twitter after their lineup to face OGC Nice was announced:

Dabidabi Eb3yeyie. @piano_secretary @PSG_English See a complete average team. Soler, vitinha and Sanchez for a mid field?🤡🤡 @PSG_English See a complete average team. Soler, vitinha and Sanchez for a mid field?🤡🤡

Factos🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Rich_Liviing

Soler Renato Vitinha Mendes

How do you expect the two forwards to carry these bums to a ucl trophy @PSGhub The midfieldSolerRenatoVitinhaMendesHow do you expect the two forwards to carry these bums to a ucl trophy @PSGhub The midfield Soler💀 Renato💀 Vitinha 💀 Mendes💀How do you expect the two forwards to carry these bums to a ucl trophy

UEFA president claimed Lionel Messi should have defended his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe went toe-to-toe in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina eventually emerged victorious with a penalty shootout win against France.

La Albiceleste's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez performed provocative celebrations after the game as he was spotted mocking Mbappe. In one particular instance, Martinez was seen holding a doll with Mbappe's face on it.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has now claimed that Messi should have come to his club teammate's defense. He said (via MARCA):

"I don't understand why Dibu mocked Mbappe. Messi should've told him to show respect, If you see how he reacted during penalties... I can't understand why he mocks Mbappe, the one with the puppet and things like that. That's not sportsmanship, it was primitive and I didn't like it."

Messi and Mbappe, however, had no issues between them following the World Cup. The pair have the onus to carry the team's attack for the rest of the season as Neymar is out for the remainder of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery.

Poll : 0 votes