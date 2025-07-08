"How fickle we fans are” - Pat Nevin says he’s looking forward to Chelsea being a joy to watch after sanctioning ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘risky’ transfer

Pat Nevin has admitted that he is excited to see Estevao Willian play for Chelsea next season. The pundit admits it is a 'bit risky' to sell Noni Madueke, but believes it will be the right call in the long run.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Nevin claimed that Chelsea will be a joy to watch soon and believes that fans are fickle for the backlash following reports of Madueke being sold. He added that the Blues will need to make space in the squad for the exciting talent who will be joining from Palmeiras later this month and wrote:

"Chelsea will doubtless sell some of their multitude of excess players to get money in the short term. Noni Madueke looks a likely candidate. Right now, however, it feels uncomfortable and indeed risky. Then again, I will admit to selfishly really looking forward to a club I favour being a joy to watch next season with the quality they will have on show... how fickle we fans are."

Arsenal are interested in signing Noni Madueke this summer and have agreed personal terms with the winger. The Telegraph have reported that the clubs are now in talks over the fee after the Blues slapped a £50 million price tag on the 23-year-old star.

Chelsea urged to avoid £50 million transfer mistake by Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson has warned Chelsea that they are making a mistake by selling Noni Madueke. He believes that the winger is set to become unstoppable since he has the ability and is similar to Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. He told AceOdds:

"I like Madueke. He’s similar to (Mohammed) Kudus, he’s got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily, in the sense that it looks like he doesn’t concentrate. If you could pin him down and remind him what he’s good at and just tell him to do that every single time, he could be unstoppable."

"Sometimes it looks like the game’s so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit. If you could really get into his head, he could be a world beater. I think he’s definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."

Chelsea signed Noni Madueke from PSV in 2023 for a reported £30 million fee. He has scored 20 goals in 91 matches for the Blues while assisting nine times.

