"How does he fit in?" – Pundit urges Tottenham Hotspur to drop pursuit of Chelsea attacker as Harry Kane's replacement

Liverpool great Steve Nicol has urged Tottenham Hotspur to not sign Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku as a potential Harry Kane replacement.

Spurs are currently in the pursuit for a top-level number nine to replace Kane, who ended his 19-year-long association with his boyhood team this summer. They sold their talisman to Bayern Munich earlier this month after finalising a potential £103 million deal.

According to reputed journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Ange Postecoglou's outfit are keen to sign Lukaku from Chelsea in the final days of the ongoing summer transfer window. They have recently contacted the ex-Manchester United man's entourage over a possible move.

During an interaction on ESPN FC, Nicol was asked about Spurs' recent interest in the 108-cap Belgium international. He shared his thoughts:

"Yeah, it would surprise me if Spurs signed Lukaku. Lukaku does well when teams are counter-attacking. He has been at his best in counter-attacking sides. If there is one thing Spurs aren't going to be, then that's counter-attacking, so how does he fit in? He doesn't."

Comparing Lukaku's playing style with Kane's, Nicol continued:

"He's not going to hold it up like Harry Kane did. He's not going to bring everybody in like Harry did. He's just not. Richarlison isn't the answer, but Lukaku isn't the answer absolutely."

Lukaku, 30, spent the entirety of past season on loan at Inter Milan after falling out with Chelsea. He registered 14 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

A left-footed powerful striker, the Belgian could prove to be a fine signing for Spurs owing to his prior experience in England. He has scored 121 goals in 278 Premier League matches for four teams so far.

However, Lukaku's dip in form in the last two seasons is a major cause for concern for Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea likely to rely on new signing up top

Should Chelsea manage to sell Romelu Lukaku to another team this summer, they would have Nicolas Jackson as their starting striker. They roped in the player from Villarreal for £32 million past month.

A right-footed attacker, the three-cap Senegal international shot to fame during the last two months of past season. He scored a whopping 10 goals and provided two assists in Villarreal's final 11 La Liga matches, bagging the league's Player of the Month award in May.

Apart from Jackson, Chelsea also have Armando Broja (currently injured) and Mason Burstow as two other strikers. They could also field Christopher Nkunku (currently injured) and Raheem Sterling as a number nine if required this campaign.