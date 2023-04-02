“How did he get so much hype?” “Another Callum Hudson-Odoi” – Fans troll Chelsea star for poor display in 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk is receiving criticism for his poor display against Aston Villa as the Blues succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were the scorers for Unai Emery's team.

Mudryk started in the attack alongside Joao Felix and Kai Havertz against the Villans. Graham Potter's team, however, found themselves behind with only 18 minutes played as Ollie Watkins netted for Villa.

Mudryk had a big chance around the half-hour mark. After finding himself in ample space, the Ukrainian fired a weak effort that Emi Martinez kept hold of easily.

McGinn added to Potter's team's woes in the second half. They have now won only two out of their last five league matches. It's a shambolic record considering the amount of money the west Londoners have spent in the transfer market this season.

One of the marquee signings was Mudryk, who joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. The Blues beat Arsenal in the race for the winger and landed him, much to the excitement of the fans.

Mudryk, however, has provided only one assist in eight games since joining the club. He was once again lacklustre against the Villans.

Before being substituted in the 57th minute, Mudryk missed two big chances, completed zero crosses, and won only one out of his six ground duels.

One fan compared him to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen.

"Mudryk is another Callum Hudson-Odoi with Ukrainian passport. Arsenal Dodged a bullet fr."

Another fan was surprised with how Mudryk got so much hype behind him.

"This Mudryk na another Theo Walcott. How did he get so much hype?"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Mykhaylo Mudryk was once again unimpressive for Chelsea:

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Eli_leefcb



Arsenal Dodged a bullet fr. Mudryk is another Callum Hudson Odoi with Ukrainian passport.Arsenal Dodged a bullet fr. Mudryk is another Callum Hudson Odoi with Ukrainian passport. Arsenal Dodged a bullet fr.😂 https://t.co/334Uh6nek6

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_



Also Mudryk: "April Fools " Mudryk: "I am going to play better today"Also Mudryk: "April Fools Mudryk: "I am going to play better today" Also Mudryk: "April Fools 😅" https://t.co/fUG0JjXNHb

Sean @SeanDOlfc Mudryk could turn out to be the worst signing ever when you consider the fee. They’re justifying it because of a comp vs Madrid Mudryk could turn out to be the worst signing ever when you consider the fee. They’re justifying it because of a comp vs Madrid

Sporting King @sportingking365 This Mudryk na another Theo Walcott. How did he get so much hype? This Mudryk na another Theo Walcott. How did he get so much hype?

george @georgeewhiite Nearly three months into Mudryk’s career at Chelsea and the most impressive thing he’s done is sprint past 37 year old James Milner Nearly three months into Mudryk’s career at Chelsea and the most impressive thing he’s done is sprint past 37 year old James Milner

Hendrix™🗨️ @Gh__hendrix The truth is

Lauren James is far better than Mudryk The truth is Lauren James is far better than Mudryk https://t.co/BTlG2d6XZ9

Anurag Gusain @AnuragG88 @ChelseaFC Mudryk is just another Timo Werner in the name of a winger @ChelseaFC Mudryk is just another Timo Werner in the name of a winger

Chelsea are set to play Liverpool next

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The defeat against Aston Villa meant that Chelsea are no longer in the top 10 of the Premier League table. Considering the firepower in their ranks, the results are truly shocking.

The fixtures, though, are not getting any easier for the Blues. Potter's side will next face Liverpool on 5 April at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently sixth with 42 points from 27 matches and are coming off a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City. Chelsea, meanwhile, are vying to secure a place in any sort of European competition next season. In a bid to do so, they need to fetch something positive out of the Liverpool clash.

