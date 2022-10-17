"How hard was it?", "If he does that all the time, PSG will never have a problem" - Fans urge attacker to pass ball more after 1-0 win over Marseille

Fans have urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe to be a bit less selfish and pass the ball more often to his teammates. That comes after the Parisian giants' 1-0 win over rivals Olympique Marseille on Sunday (October 16).

PSG returned to winning ways in the league after failing to beat Reims last weekend. Neymar Jr. scored the only goal of the game before half-time to secure all three points for Christophe Galtier's team. The Brazilian was assisted by his fellow strike partner Kylian Mbappe, who registered his first assist of the season.

Fans reckon Mbappe should aid his fellow teammates more often, like he did against Marseille. The Frenchman has been accused of being selfish and wanting to score goals all by himself (via Sports Brief).

Here are a few tweets from fans who think Mbappe should also be a creator at times:

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Mbappe decided to pass, and Neymar scored. How hard was it? If he does this all the time, PSG will never have a problem. Mbappe decided to pass, and Neymar scored. How hard was it? If he does this all the time, PSG will never have a problem.

Fraudnaldo @Tezzathekchen @Joshua_Ubeku Tbf Mbappe's passing has improved lately, but his decision making is a lot more erratic than last season. @Joshua_Ubeku Tbf Mbappe's passing has improved lately, but his decision making is a lot more erratic than last season.

Abdul Ahad🇵🇰 @AbdulAhadLM10



Good pass from Mbappe and an amazing finish by Neymar! NEYMAR!Good pass from Mbappe and an amazing finish by Neymar! NEYMAR!Good pass from Mbappe and an amazing finish by Neymar!🔥 https://t.co/i7UoYMiEL5

Mbappe is yet again having an excellent season in front of goal, scoring 12 goals from 14 appearances across all competitions. It's however, worth noting that the assist he provided for Neymar was his first of the season.

The Frenchman was PSG's record assist provider last season, with 26 from 46 outings, including 19 in Ligue 1. This season, though, Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly fallen out.

There have also been talks about the Frenchman wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January (via the Express). Mbappe is unhappy with the club for reportedly ignoring his transfer suggestions and does not want to share the limelight with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

PSG go three points clear atop Ligue 1

Following their win against Marseille, PSG are now three points clear of second-placed FC Lorient atop the Ligue 1 standings after 11 games.

Christophe Galtier's side are unbeaten in the league this season, winning nine games and drawing two.

PSG will next travel to AC Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday (October 21). Ajaccio are in the relegation zone in 18th place and are unlikely to hand the Parisians their first defeat of the season.

