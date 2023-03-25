How did Julian Nagelsmann and Lena Wurzenberger meet? Ex-Bayern Munich coach’s relationship explored after it allegedly cost him his job

Bayern Munich players reportedly suspected Julian Nagelsmann's girlfriend Lena Wurzenberger of leaking information supposed to remain confined to their dressing room.

Nagelsmann was recently relieved of his duties as Bayern's head coach. He was on a skiing holiday with Wurzenberger in Austria. The 35-year-old dropped her girlfriend before arriving at the club to hear the decision.

The report in the Mirror claiming that Wurzenberger, a journalist, was the 'mole' who gave away key information about the team has brought unwanted attention to her.

Nagelsmann met Wurzenberger in 2022, shortly after his separation from wife Verena. He also has a daughter with Verena and the pair had got married in 2018.

Wurzenberger, meanwhile, used to cover Werder Bremen before taking up her role as Bayern Munich reporter in 2020. It is believed that she got acquainted with Nagelsmann through her work as a journalist for BILD.

Julian Nagelsmann and Lena Wurzenberger took to social media to post snaps of them on a yacht as they looked inseparable. Right after the relationship became public, BILD decided to move Wurzenberger from her duties as Bayern reporter. She started working in the Munich police reporter department.

The pair, however, keeps a low profile, and Wurzenberger herself is very private about the relationship with Nagelsmann.

Julian Nagelsmann's relationship with BILD reporter Lena Wurzenberger reportedly didn't go down well inside the Bayern dressing room.

In fact, rumors have percolated that the pairing might be the reason behind Nagelsmann's sacking as the manager. Former Bayern defender Markus Babbel recently told BILD (via GOAL):

"I know that Nagelsmann's relationship with a BILD reporter was a huge topic in the dressing room. It didn't go down well at all that he was with her. His girlfriend was therefore a big problem for Bayern."

Babbel added:

"There was a lack of trust because some players just weren't able to communicate what they were thinking anymore. Because they were afraid that everything would end up in the newspaper."

Nagelsmann has been linked with taking up the managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur as there are clouds over Antonio Conte's future. However, it is understood that the 35-year-old might take some time off to self-reflect before committing to a new job.

