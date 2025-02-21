“How this kid plays is a joke!” - Neymar comments on Real Madrid star after Champions League playoff win over Manchester City

  • home icon
By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Feb 21, 2025 05:48 GMT
Corinthians v Santos - Campeonato Paulista 2025 - Source: Getty
Former Barcelona forward Neymar

Brazil superstar Neymar has heaped praise on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season for Los Blancos, registering 12 goals and nine assists from 32 games across competitions.

Rodrygo's future was subject to speculation last summer following Kylian Mbappe's arrival. The Brazilian has been forced to operate in the right forward role since, with the Frenchman deployed through the middle.

However, Rodrygo has held his own so far and has already started 26 games this season for the LaLiga giants. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, although he remains under contract with Real Madrid until 2028.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian forward played the full 90 minutes for Los Blancos in the 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs second leg. Rodrygo even set up Mbappe's second of the night, garnering praise from his countryman Neymar.

The Santos superstar took to social media to share his message. He wrote:

“How this kid plays is a joke!.”

The former Barcelona forward left Al Hilal this summer to move to Santos. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the Saudi club proposed a €300m package, including a €140m salary, to prise Rodrygo away from Real Madrid.

The player was apparently identified as a replacement for Neymar. However, both Los Blancos and Rodrygo have turned them down.

Did Neymar turn down a move to Real Madrid as a child?

Neymar moved back to Santos this year
Neymar reportedly had a trial with Real Madrid as a 13-year-old. The player visited the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005, but ultimately decided to stay at Santos for a while longer.

Speaking in 2014, the Brazilian revealed that he turned down Los Blancos because he wasn't ready to leave the country. He said:

"I was 13 years old, it was the first time I came to Europe at that time, I didn't feel comfortable, I didn't see myself happy and able to stay away from Brazil so young. I didn't feel it and I wasn't in a hurry. It was not urgent, the priority was that I was happy, to become a professional footballer and then I could come to play in Europe."

The 32-year-old played 12 times against Real Madrid in his career, during his time with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winning five and losing five. He scored three goals against Los Blancos, and set up seven more.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
