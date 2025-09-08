How did Lamine Yamal return to Spain despite losing passport after 6-0 win over Turkey? Dramatic incident involving Barcelona ace explained

How Barcelona star Lamine Yamal returned to his homeland after losing his passport following Spain's 6-0 win over Turkey has been explained. The teenage sensation reportedly lost his passport ahead of La Roja's return to Spain after their demolition of Turkey at the Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu on Sunday, September 7.

Ad

Spain absolutely destroyed Turkey 6-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier with Yamal delivering a brilliant display. The Barcelona wonderkid produced two assists for Luis de la Fuente's side before being subbed off in the 73rd minute.

Spain are sitting comfortably at the top of the League A Group 4 with 16 points in six games and take on Georgia next. However, Lamine Yamal gave the Spanish team a major cause for concern when he could not find his passport while returning from Turkey.

Ad

Trending

As reported by SPORTbible on Instagram, the 18-year-old was visible frustrated and searched his luggage after he realized that his passport was missing. He reportedly went back to the changing rooms but could not find it anywhere. The Spanish authority reportedly contacted Turkish authorities and Yamal eventually returned on a private jet.

Lamine Yamal is already regarded as one of the best players in world football at the age of just 18. He is a key player for both Barcelona and Spain and has won major honors for both club and country already.

Ad

Lamine Yamal responds when asked if he wants to take Spain no.10 shirt from Barcelona teammate

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has claimed that he prefers the number 19 shirt while playing for Spain. The 18-year-old inherited the iconic number ten shirt at Barca this summer, a number once graced by Lionel Messi.

He dons the number 19 shirt for Spain while his Barca teammate Dani Olmo wears the number ten. On being asked whether he wants to acquire the number ten shirt for Spain from Olmo, he said, via Barca Universal on X:

Ad

"I think the #19 suits me well."

Lamine Yamal is a generational player without any shadow of doubt and has been often compared to Lionel Messi. He has so far made 109 appearances for Barcelona scoring 27 goals and providing 37 assists.

He has earned 23 caps for Spain so far and has contributed with six goals and 12 assists. He played a pivotal role in helping La Rojas win the European Championship in 2024 and finish runners-up in the Nations League in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More