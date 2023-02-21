How did Lionel Messi respond to fan sending him £10 slippers? PSG superstar’s response sums up his nature 

Apart from being one of the greatest footballers in history, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is also one of the most humble superstars in the sport. The Argentine's humility was on display when he wore a pair of £10 slippers sent to him by a fan after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December.

Recall that Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of his career last year when he inspired Argentina to claim the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner contributed three assists along with seven goals, including a brace against France in the final. He also won the Golden Ball at the tournament.

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo 🦶

trib.al/nu29ZLy Yet another reason to love Lionel Messi Yet another reason to love Lionel Messi 💙🦶trib.al/nu29ZLy

After the triumph, the Argentine returned to his hometown in Rosario to celebrate. He also hosted former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and his family at his home just before Christmas.

At this time, Messi was seen wearing a pair of Argentina slippers with the iconic number 10. This was a gift from a fan who made them for the PSG maestro last year but wouldn't have expected the iconic playmaker to wear them.

The fan was even more surprised when he opened his Instagram account and found private messages from the superstar. Lionel Messi wrote to the fan (via FourFourTwo):

“Hi, Luciano, all well? I’m Leo. I wanted to thank you for the slippers. They are super good, and so is the box. I’d like to see if you can make one for my sons and the pink Paris [PSG] one for my wife."

He added:

"Sizes are 33, 29, 26 and [his wife] Antonela 35. Mine are 42/43. Sorry I’ve seen your messages only now!”

MC @CrewsMat10 twitter.com/CrewsMat10/sta… Lionel Messi is the most humble player of all time Lionel Messi is the most humble player of all time 🐐🇦🇷 twitter.com/CrewsMat10/sta…

The legendary forward has since returned to PSG following the World Cup celebrations and has continued with his fine form. He notably scored the winner in the side's 4-3 victory over Lille last weekend.

Lionel Messi on course to claim FIFA The Best Award this month

The 35-year-old is still doing magic with PSG.

Lionel Messi has emerged as the leading candidate to go home with the FIFA The Best award this year following his exploits at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine was indeed unstoppable in the tournament, producing a series of vintage performances to inspire his nation to the pinnacle of world football.

The forward has also done a great job at the club level this season. In the ongoing campaign, he's made 27 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across all competitions, recording 16 goals and 14 assists.

Messi will go head-to-head with Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and PSG colleague Kylian Mbappe in the battle for the accolade.

Poll : 0 votes