"How is Maguire a better striker than him", "Fed up with him" - Fans call out Manchester United star after loss to Nottingham Forest

Fans reacted to striker Rasmus Hojlund's performance in Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on Monday (April 1). Former United man Anthony Elanga's fifth-minute strike sunk the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old broke the deadlock early at the City Ground with what turned out to be the only goal of the game. With United failing to respond in kind, it marked their 13th loss in 30 league games this season, snapping a four-game unbeaten run in the competition, winning two.

Hojlund, 22, had a forgetabble outing, contiuning his poor form in what has been a difficult season for his club. The Swede had scored in the 3-0 win at Leicester City just before the international break, ending a 13-game scoreless drought in the competition.

Coming on for Manuel Ugarte at the start of the second half, though, Hojlund failed to provide a spark up front, with centre-back Harry Maguire posing a greater attacking threat, infuriating fans.

"How is Maguire a better striker than Hojlund," one tweeted.

"I'm fed up with Hojlund. This guy has had no improvement since his arrival. He scores 1 in every 6 months, then celebrates the goal as if he's a goal machine. We need a proper goalscorer," another chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"We were actually playing well until Hojlund came on," one posted.

"Get rid of Hojlund. I've never seen a more nothing player in my life. He doesn't add anything to the team but losing possession of the ball. Disgrace of a footballer," wrote another.

"Hojlund too useless. I want him gone this summer," commented one.

"Maguire was a threat to the opponent more than Hojlund," posted another.

In 40 games across competitions this season, Hojlund has only contributed eight goals and four assists. That includes just three strikes in 25 league outings as United look set for their lowest finish in the Premier League era.

"We should have won this game" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim rued his side's profligacy in the attacking third after falling to a slender defeat at Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils dominated possession (69%).

They also had more shots on goal (23-8) and on target (6-2), but poor finishing proved to be their undoing. Analysing the latest defeat, Amorim told TNT Sport (via the BBC):

"This season is like that. We had a lot of shots on goal. We pushed the opponent to the last third, but in the last third, we had a lack of quality.

"We need to win games, and we deserved more in this game. That is clear, but it is our fault, and we need to be better in the last third. We should have won this game, not even drawn, but in the end, we have lost three points."

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host stuttering holders Manchester City in the league on Sunday (April 6).

