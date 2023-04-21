"How is this man human", "Messi's toe > penaldo's career" - Fans react as PSG star Lionel Messi honored with 3 incredible awards by IFFHS

Lionel Messi added three more personal accolades to his collection as he was bestowed with three awards for his impressive performances in 2022 by the IFFHS in Paris on Wednesday.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) has a long list of awards they give annually. Messi picked up three awards: IFFHS World's Best Player, IFFHS World's Best Playmaker, and IFFHS World's Best International Goal Scorer for 2022.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi with the IFFHS awards



• The Best Player in the World.

• The Best Playmaker in the World.

• The Best international goalscorer in The World. Leo Messi with the IFFHS awards• The Best Player in the World.• The Best Playmaker in the World.• The Best international goalscorer in The World. 🇦🇷 Leo Messi with the IFFHS awards• The Best Player in the World.• The Best Playmaker in the World.• The Best international goalscorer in The World. https://t.co/FGgStL9eBg

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar found his form with the club in 2022 and achieved his lifelong dream of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

He beat off competition from his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe for Best Player and Best International Goalscorer, who finished second in both categories.

As expected, fans were delighted with the hat-trick of awards picked up by Lionel Messi. Most reaffirmed their belief that Messi is the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.

One fan expressed his awe on Twitter as follows:

"how is this man human."

Another fan took a dig at Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo because, as it happens, any mention of Messi on the internet elicits a response from the fanbases of the two players.

He tweeted:

"Messi's toe > penaldo's career."

Here are some reactions from fans after it was announced that Lionel Messi had won not one but three awards at IFFHS:

Emad @TheMadEmad178 @AlbicelesteTalk I don't think I've ever seen somebody be the best goalscorer and playmaker in the world let alone do it for so many years. Cherish it we'll likely never see anything like this again in our lifetime @AlbicelesteTalk I don't think I've ever seen somebody be the best goalscorer and playmaker in the world let alone do it for so many years. Cherish it we'll likely never see anything like this again in our lifetime

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in IFFHS history

With three awards in 2022, Messi took his IFFHS award tally to 13, winning his first honor in 2011. He has won the World's Best Playmaker five times, the World's Best International Goal Scorer thrice, and the World's Best Player for the first time this year. The former Barcelona star was also named the Best Playmaker of the Decade for the 2011–2020 period.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won a total of 12 awards, with the bulk of them coming as a result of his goalscoring prowess. He has won the IFFHS World's Best Top Goal Scorer award four times and the World's Best International Goal Scorer award five times.

Messi's future at club level is a hot topic at the moment. His contract with PSG expires this summer, and he is yet to agree to a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Lionel Messi is regularly linked with a return to his former club, Barcelona. While no one knows what the future holds for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner, he has been in good form this season and is expected to continue that form in the 2023–24 campaign, irrespective of the club.

Poll : 0 votes