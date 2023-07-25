How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo have and what are their names? Al-Nassr superstar’s family life explored after daughter wears Liverpool shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Eva Maria was recently spotted wearing a Liverpool shirt of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. In light of the event, here we take at the Ronaldo's children.

Ronaldo's eldest child, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010 and he is currently 13 years old. Ronaldo started his relationship with Irina Shayk around the time Cristiano Jr. was born. The Russian model, though, is not the child's biological mother. The identity of Ronaldo Jr.'s biological mother remains unknown to the world to this day.

Back in 2017, Ronaldo became father to a pair of twins, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo. While the then-Real Madrid superstar was already in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, the twins were born to a surrogate mother.

In July 2017, Rodriguez announced her pregnancy with the Portugal captain's child and they announced a new girl to the family, named Alana Martina.

In 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo became the father of his fifth child as baby Bella Esmeralda was born. However, it involved tragedy, as Ronaldo and Rodriguez were originally expecting another pair of twins. In a heartbreaking turn of events, however, their baby boy died after birth.

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with Al-Nassr's Japan tour

Al-Nassr are currently conducting their pre-season tour in Japan and the Saudi Pro League side will face Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the Asian country. This is the club's first tour to Japan.

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy to face two European teams of the highest caliber as the Portugal captain thinks it will be a great test for the team. He said in a recent press conference (via GOAL):

"We are so happy to be here, Al-Nassr's first time in Japan. We have two good games to play, and we are excited. Japanese people are very passionate about football and we're here to give a good show."

Al-Nassr's friendly against PSG is currently ongoing and the game is at a stalemate after the first 45 minutes. Ronaldo has been lively and was denied brilliantly by Gianluigi Donnarumma on one occasion.