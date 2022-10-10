How many club goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Cristiano Ronaldo took his time but finally grabbed his first Premier League goal of the 22-23 season in the first half of Manchester United's encounter with Everton on October 9.

The Red Devils broke forward with Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro playing in the Portuguese forward, who fired United into a 2-1 lead.

Ronaldo has struggled at the start of the campaign, but his effort against Everton takes the legendary striker to an astounding 700th club-career goal.

The Portuguese started his career at Sporting CP as a teenage prodigy on the wings at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

He made 31 appearances at the Primeira Liga outfit, scoring just five goals before heading to Old Trafford in 2003 for £17.1 million.

It was at United that the football world started to take notice of just how talented the Portuguese forward is.

In his first spell with the Red Devils, he netted 118 goals over the course of six seasons.

He won the Champions League and the Premier League three times when he was awarded his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.

Madrid would make him the world's most expensive player in 2009 for a then-world record £80 million. A fee that looks an absolute steal in hindsight.

Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the greatest players of all time at the Santiago Bernabeu, finding the net an astounding 450 times in 438 appearances.

The Portuguese won the Champions League five times, the La Liga title twice and added four more Ballons d'Or to his glittering trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo then joined Juventus in 2021 for £105.3 million and continued his goalscoring feats in Turin.

He made 134 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 101 goals. The forward won the Serie A title twice as well as the Coppa Italia.

The Portuguese then made a groundbreaking return to United in 2021 for £15.3 million and ran it back for the Red Devils during his first season back at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances last season in a campaign in which United faltered both domestically and in Europe.

Despite his struggles in his sophomore season at Old Trafford, he has now hit 700 club-career goals and will go down as one of the greatest goalscorers of all time.

Club Goals Appearances Years at club Sporting CP 5 31 5 Real Madrid 450 438 9 Juventus 101 134 3 Manchester United 144 340 7

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo finished top goalscorer?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring statistics are remarkable and he has finished top scorer in every league he has played in bar the Primeira Liga.

He won the Premier League golden boot with United in 2008 with 31 goals.

The forward then headed to the Bernabeu and finished top scorer of La Liga in 2011 with 40 goals.

He then won the Pichichi twice in a row with 31 goals in 2014 and 48 goals in 2015.

Ronaldo also netted 29 goals in 2021 to finish top scorer in Serie A in 2021.

