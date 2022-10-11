How many club goals does Lionel Messi have in his career?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is arguably the most complete forward of his generation. Not only can he score impeccable goals, but he also has the ability to create something extraordinary out of thin air.

Lionel Messi has been in stellar form this season, scoring eight goals and claiming eight assists in 13 games across competitions. To put his numbers in perspective, the Argentine only scored 11 goals in 34 games for the Parisians in all competitions. In his club career, Lionel Messi has bagged a whopping 691 goals in 825 games across two clubs in all competitions.

Before leaving the Blaugrana as a free agent last summer, Messi scored 672 goals for the Catalans in 778 matches. No player in the history of the sport has scored more goals for a single club.

Who has more club goals, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

PSG ace Lionel Messi and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo are widely hailed as the two best players of the generation. For years, fans have debated the greatness of the two individuals, often to no avail. While Messi has trumped Ronaldo in some areas, the Portuguese has edged out the Argentine in others.

As far as total club career goals are concerned, Ronaldo has the edge over his arch-rival. The former Real Madrid man has 700 club goals to his name in 943 appearances, nine more than seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. No player in the history of the sport has managed to score more club career goals than the former Juventus forward.

However, when it comes to average, Messi clearly has the edge over Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! 🏽 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oYWo766Xcl

The Argentina international averages 0.837 goals per match, while the Portugal skipper has an average of 0.742. Additionally, Messi has a whopping 326 assists to his name, while Real Madrid's record goalscorer (450 goals in 438 games) has 222.

Who has the most free kick goals: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo?

Jamaica v Argentina

Messi and Ronaldo have scored some unbelievable free kicks in their careers, but statistically, it is the Argentina forward who has the edge. Scoring a fantastic free kick in Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Jamaica on September 28, Messi took his free kick tally to 59, surpassing Ronaldo’s tally of 58.

As per Goal, Messi has scored a whopping 39 league free kicks. Five have come in the UEFA Champions League while eight others have in other cup competitions. In international football, Messi has scored nine free kick goals for Argentina.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi is the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League 🤯 Lionel Messi is the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League 🤯 https://t.co/WxY3Jt9FMb

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has 33 league free kick goals and 12 Champions League free kicks. Three more have come in other cup competitions while 10 have come in international football for Portugal.

According to SNL24, Messi is currently three short of Diego Maradona’s tally of 62 and 18 behind all-time leading free kick scorer Juninho (77 goals).

Poll : 0 votes