How many finals have Cristiano Ronaldo lost with Al-Nassr? Stat check on number of trophies Portugal star failed to win after latest loss

Cristiano Ronaldo's tough run in the finals with Al-Nassr continues as he lost another final with the Saudi side. The Saudi Super Cup loss to Al-Ahli today was his third, extending his wait for a major trophy with the club.

Ad

Ronaldo's first loss in the final with Al-Nassr came in the 2024 Saudi King's Cup. Al-Hilal took an early lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic, before Ayman Yahya equalized with 2 minutes left.

The Royal Club played the extra time with 9 men after Ali Albulayhi and Kalidou Koulibaly were sent off in the dying minutes of normal time. However, they managed to keep their nerve in the penalty shootout and win 5-4.

It was Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final in August 2024, which saw Ronaldo lose another final. The Portuguese superstar gave his side the lead just before half time, but goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom, with a brace by Mitrovic between them, saw Al-Hilal turn the game around and seal a 4-1 win.

Ad

Trending

The loss today to Al-Ahli was the third final loss in a row for the side led by Cristiano Ronaldo since his arrival in 2022. He opened the scoring once again with just 4 minutes for half-time, but Franck Kessié equalized deep into stoppage time.

Marcelo Brozovic gave Al-Nassr the lead once again with just eight minutes left on the clock, but they could not hang on. Roger Ibañez equalized with a minute left, and Al-Ahli went on to win the penalty shootout 5-4.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo does have the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup to his name, in which he scored in the final as well. However, the competition is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) and is not recognized by FIFA, thus not included in his and the club's official tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains decision to extend contract at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Al Nassr’s media team after penning a new deal and said that he opted to stay despite offers from several clubs. He claimed that his love for the Saudi Pro League club and the FIFA World Cup preparations next season as the key reasons and said:

Ad

“I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything. And of course, to be in this club, which I love."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 and scored his 100th goal for the club in all competitions today in the Saudi Super Cup final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More