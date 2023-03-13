How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in his career? Manchester City star's mind-numbing tally explored

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most prolific goal scorers in modern football. The Norwegian has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival at the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Haaland has garnered the attention of top European clubs since the start of his career with his exploits in front of goal. He has so far scored 169 goals in 218 professional matches at club level.

Haaland has also scored 21 goals in 23 matches for the Norway national team, meaning his total tally is 190. Given that the player is still only 22 years old, the tally is quite astonishing, to say the least.

Haaland has played for clubs like Bryne, Molde FK, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City in his senior career. He never scored a goal in 16 matches for Bryne.

Erling Haaland bagged 20 goals in 50 games for Molde before joining RB Salzburg. He possesses an impressive record for the Austrian club, scoring 29 goals in 27 matches.

Haaland then went on to join Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. He scored 86 goals in 89 games for the German club. His exploits earned him a move to the Premier League when Manchester City bought Haaland in the summer.

He has since scored 34 goals in 35 matches for the Etihad club. Haaland is the Premier League's top scorer this season, scoring 28 goals in 26 matches.

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne opined on Erling Haaland debate

De Bruyne and Haaland have formed a lethal partnership (Image via Premier League)

Erling Haaland has continued his goal-scoring exploits after the resumption of the season following the FIFA World Cup break. However, many believe his scoring rate has slowed down in recent games. Kevin De Bruyne has now weighed in on the topic.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's UEFA Champions League showdown against RB Leipzig, De Bruyne said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think it's a little bit of everything but I don't think it's more different than in the beginning. Other teams are maybe more anticipating his runs, but there's always a first part and a second part of the season."

De Bruyne added that the team have no complaints regarding Erling Haaland. The Belgian said:

"There's a lot more going on, teams are more organised and play for more at both ends of the table. People are more prepared in every sense and maybe he was also a little bit more prolific when we got the chances but we don't need to complain about Erling in any way."

Manchester City will return to action tomorrow night as they take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. The first leg between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

