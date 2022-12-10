How many goals does Lionel Messi have for Argentina?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game, has scored 94 goals in international football so far in his career.

Messi and La Albiceleste are currently in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are set to take on Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in the last eight.

Messi has already scored three goals in the tournament. He scored from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia on the opening matchday.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar also got on the scoresheet against Mexico as he smashed home from outside the box.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged his 94th international goal against Australia. Messi found the back of the net from through an army of Socceroos defenders in the last-16 clash.

Lionel Messi is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the history of international football. His eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-ever goalscorer with 118 goals to his name. Iran's Ali Daei is the second-highest scorer in the history of international football with 109 goals to his name.

Messi has represented La Albicelestes 169 times throughout his extraordinary professional career. He made his international debut back on August 17, 2005, in a friendly against Hungary.

Messi scored his first international goal in a FIFA World Cup qualification game against Peru on September 10, 2005.

Messi has won one Copa America title with Argentina. Their triumph came in 2021 when Lionel Scaloni's side defeated Brazil by a scoreline of 1-0.

Can Lionel Messi guide Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory?

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In a career full of accolades, Lionel Messi has won it all, barring the FIFA World Cup. Messi led his country to the final of the 2014 World Cup, only to lose against Germany.

The little magician was at his brilliant best during the competition and won the Golden Ball award.

However, Argentina haven't won the World Cup since 1986. If La Albicelestes are to break their 36-year-long drought, their talismanic captain, Messi, will have to be at the peak of his powers.

Argentina will lock horns with the Netherlands in their quarter-finals clash on Friday, December 3. A win will set up a sem-final clash against Croatia, who defeated Brazil in penalties to reach the top-four stage.

